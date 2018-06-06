Welcome to our new group test of waterproof Wellington-style boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Grub’s official description

Featuring a simple centre seam to give all-round foot comfort, the Grubs Frostline boots have been double tested in production and are totally waterproof from top to bottom. They offer comfort and insulation below -10º to +30º, making them perfect for all types of weather. The Super-Dri lining makes the boot hard-wearing and wicks away moisture from the wearer’s foot to prevent the wearer from feeling sweaty and uncomfortable.

Jo’s first impressions

These looked like a very comfortable pair of boots that will keep me warm

Overview of performance

A very, very good winter boot that keeps you warm in the foot as well as up your calves. They are comfortable to work around the yard as they are particularly grippy, give you good balance and are hardwearing.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

As much as I was impressed by the warmth I do believe that they would be far too hot for the summer and therefore are only limited to the cooler months.