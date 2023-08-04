



The best adjustable wellies make the wet weather easier if your calves are narrower or wider than average, making them a great alternative to short wellington boots. A good pair of wellington boots can be absolute lifesavers for equestrians and others who spend time outdoors throughout the year, whatever the weather. They’re also a great option for a yard boot alternative, and are really handy for walking the dog or venturing out with friends in wetter weather, too.

Everyone has worn a pair of cheap wellies at some point in their life – they leave your feet sweaty, probably rubbed and offered very little support. But with the fantastic technology available to us, this needn’t be the case – and a quality pair of wellies can be a great investment.

How to spot the best adjustable wellington boots

Like standard wellies, the best adjustable wellington boots should be waterproof, warm, supportive and moisture wicking. The first thing you can check is the material. Cheap wellies are often made of PVC plastic – it’s waterproof and affordable, but lacks support and durability. Most of the wellies in this list are made of natural rubber, which is waterproof, flexible and comfortable, while a large number of styles benefit from highly insulating neoprene linings.

All technical wellies will have a moisture-wicking lining that help to draw away moisture, which keeps your feet dry from sweat and prevents odour. If you’re wearing wellies at the yard, you’ll want them to be comfortable and supportive, so look out for designs with good grip, shock-absorbing soles and moulded footbeds.

When choosing between adjustable wellies, be sure that they have a gusset that changes the shape, rather than just a buckle, which is often just for style. The method of adjustment should be secure and easy to use – there’s nothing more annoying than setting your boots to the perfect snug width, to find that the clip comes loose soon after and your boots are gaping. Most adjustable wellies have the gusset on the side, but a few have it at the rear – wherever it is, make sure it’s within easy reach for adjustment.

If you’re buying online, check the sizing guide before you buy. Most wellies are true to size in the foot, but check if there is a maximum calf measurement. The best way to measure is to sit on a chair with your knee at 90° and foot flat on the floor. Measure the widest point of your calf and add on a couple of centimetres to account for some long socks.

Best adjustable wellies

Le Chameau Vierzon Jersey Lined Adjustable Boots

Fit: Ladies’ | Colours: Vert vierzon or vert chameau | Sizes: EU 35–42 | RRP: £160 |

These iconic field and country boots are handcrafted from natural rubber with a patterned jersey lining, which means they can be worn all year round. They have feature an adjustable waterproof gusset with snap-fastening buckle to ensure comfortable fit around the calf and leg, and the shock-absorbing dual-density sole prevents fatigue, resists abrasion and is suitable for all terrains.

Aigle Parcours 2 Vario

Fit: Unisex | Colours: Bronze, brun, noir or kaki | Sizes: UK 3–13 | RRP: £176 |

Vario means these are part of Aigle’s adjustable range. These boots have a tri-density rubber sole and shock-absorbing cushion, allowing you to walk further without getting tired. They have a shock-absorbing, abrasion-resistant outsole that provides stability, as well as a waterproof, adjustable gusset and a quick-drying lining that can be cleaned with a sponge.

Hunter Balmoral Adjustable Neoprene-lined Wellington Boots

Fit: Ladies’ | Colours: Dark olive or navy/peppercorn | Sizes: UK 3–9 | RRP: £185 |

The sole of these boots offers enhanced shock-absorption, while the multi-directional cleats (protrusions of the sole) are designed for grip and mud-release. Handcrafted from a soft rubber compound for comfort and durability, these 3mm neoprene-lined boots are supplied with removable 3mm and 5mm moulded insoles to customise the fit. The adjustable gusset and buckle at the side also allows you to adjust the fit.

Caldene Westfield Neoprene-lined Adjustable Wellington Boots



Fit: Unisex | Colours: Chocolate or green | Sizes: UK 3–12 | RRP: £99 |

These boots have a sturdy and durable sole with a steel shank that ensures years of support. They have a textured matte finish, come in a unisex fit, and the adjustable side gusset allows you to create the perfect fit for wider calves.

Rockfish Everyday Side-Adjustable Wellingtons

Fit: Ladies’ | Colours: 17 options | Sizes: UK 3–8 | RRP: £99.99 |

These wellies are made from 100% natural rubber and are available in a really wide range of colours. They are waterproof to the top of the boots and are resistant to horse urine, so won’t perish from mucking out. They are designed with a deep gusset and adjustable strap, which means they accommodate most calf sizes.

Joules Field Wellies With Adjustable Back Gusset

Fit: Ladies’ | Colours: French navy or black | Sizes: UK 3–8 | RRP: £59.95 |

This classic pair of wellies have water-dispersing soles for better grip. They feature an adjustable gusset at the rear with a popper fastening making them suitable for a wide range of calf sizes. They are also covered by Joules’ one-year welly guarantee.

