These days wellington boots come in a range of shapes and styles, from adjustable wellies to insulated wellies, wellies with a complete neoprene shaft or Chelsea boot-style wellies. Just as with riding boots or country boots, you can choose wellies in a selection of heights, from the traditional tall, to mid-height or summery short. The best short wellington boots for ladies offer a great opportunity for keeping your feet dry while offering a bit more style than you might get with most traditional workmanlike wellies.

Short wellies are usually lighter in weight and (unless insulated) not so warm as they don’t hug the calf. This makes them a great option in the summer, whether you’re heading out to walk the dog or popping to the shops and need to avoid the puddles in the car park. Short boots are also a great option if you’ve got a wider or shorter calf as the top usually finishes not far above the ankle. Many find that short wellies offer a greater freedom of movement and more comfort – particularly if they’re not a regular wellington boot wearer.

Best short wellington boots for ladies

Joules Molly Mid Height Wellies

Colours: Wide range of prints | Sizes: UK 3–8 | RRP: £54.95 |

Available in a wide range of prints, these wellies are a colourful option for even the greyest of days. They feature a stylish side buckle and have water-dispersing soles for a better grip. Covered by a one-year guarantee.

Le Chameau Iris Bottillon Jersey-Lined Boots

Colours: Bleu fonce, jaune, lila, noir, rose, rouge or vert fonce | Sizes: EU 36–42 | RRP: £100 |

We’ve reviewed the tall version of these Iris wellies, and while they’re not as hardy as other Le Chameau styles, they’re a fab option for the summer, whether you’re a keen gardener or heading to a festival. They’re very flexible, so could easily be popped into a backpack for rainy emergencies, too.

They have a moisture-wicking poly-cotton jersey lining that helps to keep feet dry and comfortable when worn in warmer weather, too.

Ariat Kelmarsh Mid Rubber Boots

Colours: Navy, maroon or grey print | Sizes: UK 3–8½ | RRP: £100 |

This smart yet practical wellies are a great option if you’re going to be spending time on your feet. have an adjustable side closure and an easy-off heal-kick feature. With its array of colourful country shades, the Kelmarsh will ensure you’re dry and looking top-notch during your day-to-day chores and outdoor pursuits.

4LR™ technology provides lightweight support and stability

Durable rubber construction

Removable All Day Cushioning insole

Duratread™ sole is extremely durable while still letting your foot flex

Easy-off heel kick ledge

Easy pull-on style

Adjustable nylon strap closure

Barbour Banbury Wellington Boots

Colours: Navy or olive | Sizes: UK 3–9 | RRP: £59.95 |

Barbour describe these mid-cut wellies as versatile enough for any outdoor activity. They’re made from durable rubber set atop a custom Barbour outsole with a tartan-pattern tread, and certainly look the part if you’re after a short country boot.

The Original Muck Boot Company Arctic Sport II Mid Boots

Colours: Black | Sizes: UK 3–8 | RRP: £145 |

If you’re looking for some short wellies for the winter, these muck boots are a great option as they have a 5mm insulating neoprene inner boot, plus a cosy fleece lining, while the stretch-fit top keep the boots snug to your legs, keeping the cold air out and the warm air in.

They have a supportive midsole and a grippy outsole, making them an ideal option if you’re heading out on a walk or to the yard. The boots also feature a pull tab to help you get them on and off, and benefit from odour control and moisture management technology. We tested the longer version of these Arctic Sport II boots and recommend sizing up if you usually take a half size.

Dunlop Dee Half-Height Wellies

Colours: Black or green | Sizes: UK 4–12 | RRP: £15.99 |

These short wellies are a great option if you’re on a budget. They’re still 100% waterproof but have less technical features than other boots we’ve listed.

Fitflop Short Wonderwelly

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: UK 3–9 | RRP: £90 |

These boots have a biomechanically engineered sole that is designed to evenly distribute bodyweight and absorb the impact of every step. They also feature high-rebound micro ‘springboards’ in the forefoot to help put a spring in your step.

Rockfish Three-Quarter Short Wellington Boots

Colours: Navy, black, green or grape | Sizes: UK 3–8 | RRP: £84.99 |

Perfect for casual wear and ideal for the British weather, these boots are easy to put on and kick off. They are made of natural rubber and are manufactured in a clean air emission facility.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk Hunter Original Short Wellies Colours: Black, navy, hunter green, red or olive | Sizes: UK 3–8 | RRP: £115 | Based on the iconic design of the Original Tall Hunters, this short welly is handcrafted from 28 parts. They have a waterproof finish and a textile lining for all-day comfort, plus an adjustable strap for a stylish look. In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or johnlewis.com

Helly Hansen Nordvik 2 Rubber Boots

Colours: Black or green | Sizes: EU 35–41 | RRP: £15.99 |

Rubber boots have been at the core of Helly Hansen’s business since 1877. These lower cut, lighter-weight boots effortlessly combine style, and comfort, while also featuring a flat, and siped outsole for good traction.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or hellyhansen.com