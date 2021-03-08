Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The best yard boots are designed to cope with everything thrown at them during a tough life on a stable yard. They should be sturdy, with a grippy sole, water-resistant and comfortable – you’re likely to be in them for hours, after all. Having a good pair of yard boots will mean you can keep your riding boots and country boots for their intended use, which will give them a longer life. Find out more about how what to consider when buying a new pair of yard boots by checking out our expert advice.

Here’s a selection of some of the best yard boots available right now…

Ariat Barnyard Twin Gore II waterproof boot

Fit: Ladies’ | Colours: Antique brown | Sizes: UK 3–8.5 | RRP: £135

This waterproof full-grain leather boot is described as style-conscious but functional – designed to withstand yard life and easy to hose down and clean.

Brogini Bolzano yard boot

Fit: Unisex | Colours: Brown | Sizes: 36–43 | RRP: £50

Crafted from naturally durable oiled leather, these heavy-duty yard boots have an anti-rub sole that offers great traction in all conditions. They have three-zone flex design to replicate the natural movements of your foot, and they have a zip and leather pull to make them easy to put on.

More info, stockists and view at brogini.com

Dublin Venturer boots III

Fit: Ladies’ | Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: 3–8 | RRP: £69.99

These waxy leather yard boots offer a moisture-wicking rider comfort footbed system with arch support. They have a breathable, moisture-wicking lining, elasticated ankle and grippy rubber sole. Also available in men’s sizes 8–12.

More info, stockists and view at dublinclothing.co.uk

Fairfax & Favor Sheepskin Lined Boudica boots

Fit: Ladies’ | Colours: Black, tan or mahogany | Sizes: 3–8 | RRP: £245

If you’re looking for a super-smart pair of yard boots, these stylish all-terrain boots have a waxed full-grain leather outer, warm sheepskin lining and sturdy sole.

More info, stockists and view at fairfaxandfavor.com

Hy Equestrian muck boots

Fit: Unisex | Colours: Navy | Sizes: 34–45 | RRP: From £32.99

These traditional muck boots are practical and comfortable. They have touch-tape fastenings and a rubber, integrated sole that provides good grip. Also available in children’s sizes.

View at equus.co.uk

Mark Todd Kiwi waterproof boots

Fit: Unisex | Colours: Brown | Sizes: 3.5–10 | RRP: £99.98

These pull-on yard boots are fully waterproof and have a special padded footbed for extra comfort.

Mountain Horse protective jodhpur boots XTR Lite

Fit: Unisex | Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: 36–42 | RRP: £139

These boots have a lightweight aluminium toe and meet the demanding British standard for safety shoes. They have a shock-absorbing insole, slip-resistant outsole and lightweight, moisture-wicking technical mesh lining.

More info at mountainhorse.se

The Original Muck Boot Company Chore 2K boots

Fit: Unisex | Colours: Moss | Sizes: 4–15 | RRP: £120

These high-performance work boots are described as rugged and dependable. They have reinforcement on the toe, instep, heel and Achilles area, plus a dual-density sole, with deep cut tread for stability and support. These boots were reviewed as part of our testing scheme – read full review.

More info, stockists and view at muckbootcompany.co.uk

Shires Moretta Ottavia laced country boots

Fit: Ladies’ | Colours: Brown | Sizes: 4–8 | RRP: £61.99

With a warm fleece lining, these are the ideal choice for colder weather. The lace-up front gives a bespoke fit, while the quick-drying water repellent outer offers smart durability. They have a waterproof membrane, an ActiveFlex insole and grippy soles.

More info, stockists and view at shiresequestrian.com

Toggi Kodiac boots

Fit: Unisex | Colours: Black | Sizes: 36–45 | RRP: £69

These protective jodhpur boots have a steel toe cap constructed to the British safety standard. They feature an anti-skid rubber sole with steel shanks for enhanced safety.

More info, stockists and view at toggi.com

