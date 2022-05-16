



Kentucky Jodhpur Riding Boots Score 9/10 Pros Laces allow adjustable fit

Easy to put on and take off

Comfortable Cons Less traditional look – if that’s what you’re looking for Manufacturer: Price as reviewed: £129.00

Bareback Footwear Kentucky boots

As someone who is fairly traditional in my choice of footwear and has always tended towards wearing very simple plain jodhpur boots in the past, I did wonder whether the Kentucky Jodhpur Riding Boots from Bareback Footwear were going to suit me. With slim legs and small narrow feet, chunkier boots can leave my feet swimming around inside and have a tendency to make me resemble a golf club (!) when viewed from the side, however I was pleasantly surprised to see that this wasn’t the case here.

I really like that the laces allow you to adjust the fit of the boots, which is ideal whether you have slim ankles like me or have been born with “a bit of bone”, while the clever zip and press stud on the side, make them quick and easy to take on and off once you’ve got the laces how you want them.

Having had the top of my left foot “remodelled” by my horse around six months ago, I did initially find the left boot a little tight to slip on initially, but within two or three wears, the leather had softened enough that both boots now slip on and off easily. I was advised that if I found them a little tight to start with, the inner sole could be removed until the leather softened up – while that hasn’t been necessary, it was useful to know.

So far I have found the boots are extremely comfortable to wear around the stable yard and while long-lining my horse. My feet do not become sweaty in them and the tread gives a satisfactory level of grip across a variety of surfaces. While the pair I am testing are not the “waterproof” option (Kentucky Storm boots), I have not experienced damp feet after wearing the boots while walking through long wet grass to and from my horse’s turnout paddock, which was an issue in my previous pair of short boots.

I chose the Havana colour – these boots are also available in brown and navy – and think they look really stylish.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – I’m very happy with them so far and hope they continue to perform as well as they have until now.

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

Who tested these jodhpur boots?

Carol Phillips is Horse & Hound’s website editor, who has ridden since childhood. She has a seven-year-old Irish Sport Horse, who she exercises most days, including working him in-hand twice a week, with a weekly long-lining session as part of his ongoing fitness and rehab programme after being diagnosed with kissing spines, so her footwear will undergo a thorough test with many miles walked!

