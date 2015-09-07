14 short leather riding boots for all occasions

If you’re in the market for a pair of short horse riding boots to wear around the yard and at competitions, check out this selection…

Toggi Richmond boots

The Toggi Richmond handmade jodhpur boot has classic brogue detailing that adds a modern twist to a superb, 100% leather boot. With a breathable leather lining throughout, the Richmond boot features a double thickness elasticated gusset and YKK front zips. Featuring Toggi’s exclusive one piece rubber sole unit with a dual-density insock, the Richmond boot offers all-day, everyday comfort. Available in sizes 36 to 43, in black or oak brown.

RRP: £75

Visit: www.toggi.com or call 01132707000

Woof Wear Paddock boot

A full grain leather paddock boot that is perfect for use in the saddle and comfortable enough for all day wear. The boot features a release profile sole, providing safety in the stirrup and a high grip heel for security on the ground. Available in sizes 37 to 42, in black or brown.

RRP: £80

Visit: www.woofwear.com

Harry Hall Hartford Zip Jodhpur boots

This value leather boot features a single directional grip outer sole with an impact absorber. The boot also features a comfy pressure absorbing gel insole. Available in sizes 3 to 8 (including half sizes), in black or brown.

RRP: £55

Visit: www.harryhall.co.uk

DeNiroBootCo Otranto boots

These boots are made from grain calfskin leather and feature Water Resistant Advanced Treatment, which means that they are water and wind resistant, breathable and quick drying. The treatment forms a protective barrier that also helps reduce cracking in the leather. These Italian designed boots have two zips at the front for easy removal. Available in men’s and ladies’ sizes. Customization available.

RRP: from £169

Visit: www.fearnsfarmpartnership.co.uk or call 01704 823539

The Requisite Westford jodhpur boots

The Requisite Westford jodhpur boots are quality leather short riding boots with a front zip fastening. They feature full grain leather uppers, rubber moulded soles, elasticated side panels for an individual fit and pull on tabs for ease of fitting. The Requisite Westford Jodhpur Boots are affordable boots that are smart enough to be worn in the competition ring, but durable enough for everyday use.

RRP: £29.99

Visit: www.robinsonsequestrian.com

Mark Todd Campino zip paddock boots

These smart riding boots are manufactured in supple, high quality leather and feature a soft padded leather lining for comfort. The boots also have a contoured sole for additional support. Featuring a leather boot pull and elasticated panels at the ankle, the boots have a brass zip fastener, spur rests and punched detailing across the toe. Available in sizes 37 to 45, in black or brown.

RRP: £89.99

Visit: www.wefi.co.uk or call 01303 872277

Cavallo Paddock Sport

Cavallo’s fashionable sport ankle boots with laces are made from beautiful calf leather. Intricate stitching is present at the front with the logo placed at the side of the boot. The boot has a wooden looking heel complete with an anti-slip outer sole and an anti bacterial inner sole.

RRP: £169

Visit: www.zebraproducts.co.uk

Dartmoor Easy Rear Zip Boots

These leather paddock boots have lace fronts for fitting adjustments and rear zips to make the boots easy to put on and take off. The boots also feature rubber soles and elastic inserts at the ankle. Available in sizes 3 to 12.

RRP: £69.99

Visit: www.tuffaboots.com or call 01953 880914

Ariat Extreme H2O insulated paddock riding boots

These boots are new for Autumn Winter ’15. The boots are made with waterproof full grain leather and feature a Thinsulate™ lining, making them ideal for winter wear. The sporty looking Extreme is available in zip and lace versions and features the ATS® footbed system.

RRP: £99.99 (children), £149.99 (women), £169.99 (men)

Visit: www.ariat.com



Dublin Ladies Summit zip jodhpur riding boots

The Summit boots are made from full grain leather and are ideal for everyday wear, yet smart enough for competitions. The boots feature a technical Rider Comfort System and Ultra footbed, which offers moisture control, a cushion layer and arch support.

RRP: £99.99

Visit: www.naylors.com or call 01706 507555

Tredstep Giotto zip paddock riding boots

The Giotto is made with supple full grain nappa leather. The boots are fully leather lined and feature a high impact sport cushioned footbed, with the Dry-lex moisture wicking top layer.

RRP: £84.99

Visit: www.naylors.com or call 01706 507555

Just Togs Beaumont zip boots

The Just Togs Beaumont Zip Boots are made from the finest quality leather by experts in equestrian footwear manufacture. These versatile boots are suitable for every type of rider, from hackers to serious competitors. They feature the well-known Comfort Support Insole (CSI) Technology, which offers maximum comfort and support to the rider. Available in sizes 4 to 9, in black or brown.

RRP: £65

Visit: www.justtogs.co.uk

Equitector Yard and Riding boots

The professional, long lasting Equitector boots have several unique features, such as space blanked climate control technology. This ensures warm feet in winter and cool feet in summer. The boots also have waterproof leather uppers and rot proof soles and feature Hoof Proof toe protection to ISO EN 20346.

RRP: from £95

Visit: www.equitector.com or call 02080904029

HyLAND Canterbury zip jodhpur boots

A very high quality zip fronted jodhpur boot ideal for every day wear, but smart enough for shows too! Featuring a buff leather upper, cambrill lining and a heel grip rubber sole for added support and comfort. With elasticated sides, a strong YKK zip and a pull tag for added practicality. Looking smart doesn’t have to be hard with these boots! Available in black or brown, adults size 4-8, childs size 11-3.

RRP: £39.99 and £28.35 respectively.

Visit: www.Hy-Equestrian.com or call 01522 529206

