Riding tights and leggings are popular because they’re comfortable, ideal for everyday wear and in general they’re cheaper than the best breeches. While some of the best pairs of riding tights could set you back over £100 – and in many cases you get what you pay for – there are also plenty of cheaper riding tights if you’re on a tight budget.

We’ve rounded up our favourites (yes, we’ve been testing them out!) that are £50 and under – with the cheapest being just £19.99. You might think you need to compromise to get a great pair of riding tights for less than half the cost of the priciest pairs, but whether you’re looking for full-seat grip or a large phone pocket, we’re sure there’ll be a pair of cheap riding tights in this selection that are just what you need.

Best budget riding tights

Aztec Diamond Icon Riding Leggings

Colours: Black, navy, grey, maroon, charcoal, taupe, khaki, burgundy, chocolate, metal or beige | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £50 | H&H review: 10/10 |

These flattering leggings come in a wide range of colours and are made of recycled performance fabric that gives full coverage. They have a thick elasticated waist band, silicone knee grip and a side pocket.

We loved these leggings from the moment we opened the bag – and found them to be really stylish and smart.

Read H&H’s review of the Aztec Diamond riding leggings.

Mochara Technical Riding Leggings

Colours: Mauve, grape, charcoal grey, burgundy, jet black, navy, berry or slate grey | Sizes: XXS–XXL | RRP: £40 | H&H review: 9/10 |

These riding leggings are designed to be suitable for other sporting activities, too. The fabric is breathable, moisture-wicking and treated to prevent UV penetration for sun protection and to reduce heat absorption. They also have two phone-sized pockets.

These leggings come in a great range of gorgeous colours and we found them to be comfortable and flattering. They don’t have any grip, so are the closest to sports leggings of all the riding tights we’ve tested.

Read H&H’s review of the Mochara riding leggings.

GS Equestrian Dexterity knee patch riding tights

Colours: Petrol or navy | Sizes: UK 6–14 | RRP: £39.95 | H&H review: 8/10 |

Made from a combination of nylon and spandex, these tights have a thick, comfortable waistband and two phone pockets as well as a smaller rear zipper pocket. They have a silicone grip knee patch and mesh ankle cuff.

We found these to be a good, affordable everyday pair of leggings. We felt they would be more suited to a younger rider who desired less support, but we thought the grip was effective and we liked the mesh ankle cuff.

Read H&H’s review of the GS Equestrian Dexterity riding tights.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Derby House Elite Gel Seat II Riding Tights

Colours: Navy or black | Sizes: 24–36in | RRP: £44.99 |

These are an upgrade of the Elite Gel tights. They have the same style, shape and fit with a full silicone seat, but are made from a blend of recycled fabric. They have a deep, supportive waistband that is flattering and comfortable, a generous phone pocket on each side, and anti-rise silicone gel on the inside ankles to prevent rising or bulking.

View now at rideawaystore.com

Hy Equestrian Synergy Riding Tights

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £44.99 | H&H review: 6/10 |

These tights have a ¾ silicone grip seat. They feature a non-bulk mesh sock ankle for optimum comfort, and a mesh pocket.

We found these were really good on the VPL front – you couldn’t see anything – although, they’d benefit from a more substantial pocket.

Read H&H’s review of the Hy Synergy riding tights.

View now at viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Fouganza 100 Light Riding Leggings

Colours: Navy, pink or blue print | Sizes: UK 2–14/16 | RRP: £19.99 | H&H review: 6/10 |

These leggings have a wide waistband for comfort and mesh zones to promote ventilation.

We think these leggings are a good budget buy – they don’t have many of these features other riding tights have, such as grip, and the pocket was a bit small, but the material didn’t show any VPL, which was a real positive.

Read H&H’s review of the Fouganza riding leggings.

View now at decathlon.co.uk

Shires Aubrion Elstree Mesh Riding Tights

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: XXS–XXL | RRP: £44.99 |

To help keep you cool, these riding tights feature ventilating mesh panels on the outer leg. The tights also have a full silicone grip seat and legs and a phone-sized pocket on the thigh. Also available in children’s sizes.

View now at amazon.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or ebay.co.uk

