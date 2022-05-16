



Hy Equestrian Synergy Riding Tights Score 6/10 Style: 7/10

Fit: 5/10

Performance: 7/10 Pros Subtle detailing

Good level of sticky in the seat

Available in two colours Cons Not very stretchy

Quite bulky

Low rise and slipped down

Poor quality phone pocket tore when in use with a larger model iPhone Manufacturer: Hy Price as reviewed: £44.99

Hy Equestrian Synergy Riding Tights

These Synergy riding tights from Hy are made from a flexible material, that is supportive but not overly stretchy. I found that the legs were nice and snug, but the low-rise, thick waistband immediately felt looser than I would like and this was evident when riding or walking the dog as they did slip down quite often meaning the crotch was baggy and not so comfortable. They did stay in place when riding, however, and were very comfy and not restrictive over the knees.

They are a lovely dark navy colour (also available in black) with subtle sliver detailing to the waistband and phone pocket. There is an elasticated ankle panel to prevent bulkiness under socks and boots – it is thicker than I expected but I didn’t have any issues with rubbing or pinching.

The leggings feature a tonal ¾ silicone seat, while the sticky parts are little Hy logos, which is a stylish touch. The seat is not overly sticky, but provides ample grip from the mid-calf to top of the thigh area. There was a slight VPL.

The mesh phone pocket is quite small, and the stitching pulled/laddered after a 2 hour ride on the first use with my larger model iPhone XR. It is also quite hard to get a phone into the pocket whilst riding with one hand, due to the curved shape. However, it held my phone firmly in place and I wasn’t at all worried about it falling out when I was galloping.

The tights are not see through at all, and after a wash at 40°C they retained their shape. They have all the washing and care information printed inside the waistband, and can be tumble dried. The leg length is OK, I am 5ft8in and they finish a little above my ankle. I usually wear a UK 8/10 in bottoms and these size medium fit me well on the legs but are a little big around the waist, so I would recommend sizing down if you’re between sizes to get a snugger fit.

The retail price is £44.99, which compared to other leggings on the market is a little expensive for the overall quality/fit.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – A nice looking pair of riding tights, with discreet detailing. Not a perfect fit for me, would prefer a higher waist to prevent them slipping down and a more substantial phone pocket.

Who tested these riding tights?

Sophie Cheeseman is Horse & Hound’s deputy art editor. She has a four-year-old Connemara mare with Glencarrig and Coosheen lines, imported from Ireland, who she bought to produce for dressage. Together they also hunt regularly with The South Downs Bloodhounds alongside doing low level dressage. Sophie also rides for other people, producing young horses and gaining further experience on a variety of rides.

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

