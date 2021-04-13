{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • The best riding tights and leggings have proved to be very popular in recent years. An alternative to jodhpurs and breeches, riding tights are more similar in design to a pair of leggings you might wear at the gym or to a yoga class. They should be lightweight, very comfortable and offer great freedom of movement. Being pull-on in design and usually made of a four-way stretch material, they’re often easy to get on, too.

    Most will feature some sort of grip to help keep you stable in the saddle and this could be in a full-seat or knee-patch style. Other features to look out for include flat seams (or seamless), reflective detailing and mesh panelling. Many come with pockets on the thigh to fit your phone in while riding, but some styles also offer zipped pockets on the leg or at the back of the waistband for added security.

    Here’s a selection of some of the best riding tights and leggings on the market this summer…

    Ariat EOS full-seat tights

    Colours: Relic emboss, blue opal, black, navy or team | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £85 |

    These tights offer flattering support as well as full seat grip and conveniently placed pockets on both thighs. The material helps to keep you cool and provides compressions, which gives a sleek fit and helps the tights keep their shape. The tights feature a wide waistband with a further zipped pocket at the back, as well as perforated leg panels.

    View at ariat.com

    Coldstream Equestrian Kelso riding skins

    Coldstream Equestrian Kelso riding skins

    Colours: Windsor wine, black, white or beige | Sizes: 24–34in | RRP: £99.99 |

    These riding tights are made of a breathable and quick-drying fabric and feature a flattering high waist. The silicone full seat offers extra security, while the ankles are designed to add no bulk. 

    More info at coldstreamequestrian.co.uk
    View at viovet.co.uk

    Covalliero Air riding tights 

    Covalliero Air riding tights

    Colours: Wood or navy | Sizes: 128/134, 140/146, 152/158 or 164/170 | RRP: £66 |

    These tights have a comfort waistband and unrestricted fit. The special mesh fabric at the side of the tights provides optimum air circulation, while the fabric is also breathable and fast-drying, which is ideal for the warmer weather. They have a full seat with grip for added security in the saddle, and a phone-sized pocket on the hip.

    View at discount-equestrian.co.uk

    Dublin Performance Cool-It tights 

    Dublin Performance Cool-It tights

    Colours: Beige, black, navy, white, charcoal or pink | Sizes: 8–18 | RRP: £55.99 |

    Made of a stretchy performance fabric for comfort and freedom of movement, these tights have a full seat with PU silicone gel print for grip and stability in the saddle. Despite being pull-on tights they also have belt loops.

    More info at dublinclothing.co.uk
    View at amazon.co.uk

    Elico Madison riding tights

    Elico Madison riding tights

    Colours: Black/aqua marine or black/pink/purple | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £54.95 |

    These tights have a flat, high and shaped waistband, which makes the leggings flattering and comfortable, with the adjustable draw cord. They have a full silicone seat that enables a better grip, with pockets in the waistband and on the thigh.

    More info at elico.co.uk
    View at highgatehorseware.co.uk

    Equetech Revolution riding tights

    Equetech Revolution riding tights

    Colours: Black or slate blue | Sizes: XS–XXL | RRP: £54.95 |

    With a technical four-way stretch construction, vented side panels and full matt silicone seat, these tights have a wide comfort waistband and deep thigh phone-sized pockets.

    More info at equetech.com
    View at equus.co.uk

    Foxy riding tights

    Foxy riding tights

    Colours: Navy or charcoal | Sizes: XXS–XL | RRP: £49.95 |

    With phone pockets and a silicone seat, these tights are practical as well as comfortable. They feature a high-rise waist band, and are super-stretchy while offering all-round support and shape retention.

    View at foxyequestrian.com

    Gray Equestrian leggings

    Gray Equestrian leggings

    Colours: Black, burgundy, navy, grey or purple | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £35 |

    Designed to offer a flattering fit, these leggings have a wide and high supportive waistband. They are made of a wicking and breathable fabric that helps to keep you cool, have a full silicone seat and feature a phone-sized side pocket on the thigh. 

    View at grayequestrian.co.uk

    Hy Sport Active silicone riding skins 

    Hy Sport Active silicone riding skins

    Colours: Navy/Aegean green, navy/rosette red or navy/pencil point grey | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £47.99 |

    Designed with comfort, style and performance in mind, these tights move with you while providing support. A wide stretchy waistband and technical materials allow for a  comfortable fit, and the full silicone seat provides extra grip. The flash of colour helps to elongate your leg and the no bulk ankles mean they sit nicely under boots.

    More info at hy-equestrian.com
    View at viovet.co.uk

    LeMieux Activewear pull-on summer breeches 

    LeMieux Activewear pull-on summer breeches

    Colours: White, grey, navy or ocean | Sizes: 6–16 | RRP: £69.95 |

    These tights are made of lightweight, technical fabric that keeps you cool and wicks away sweat. The seamless design is comfortable comfort and the wide elasticated waist band gives a flattering fit. A generous, elasticated phone pocket on each thigh height allows you to keep your valuables secure and the silicone full seat will help to keep you secure. The tapered lower leg design and seamless anatomic Lycra sleeve provide extra comfort.

    More info at lemieuxproducts.com
    View at equus.co.uk

    Mark Todd riding leggings

    Mark Todd riding leggings

    Colours: Navy or black | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £49.99 |

    Manufactured in a breathable and stretchy sports fabric, these leggings offer a close fit while allowing freedom of movement. The side mesh panels provide added ventilation, while the extra-wide elasticated waistband offers additional support and gives a flattering outline. They also feature a substantial silicone grip knee patch for good stickability.  

    View at equus.co.uk

    Pikeur Gia Grip Athleisure breeches

    Pikeur Gia Grip Athleisure breeches

    Colours: White, dark shadow, black, nightblue, taupe, brocade brown, dark green, light grey, bordeaux | Sizes: 18–32in, in regular or long | RRP: £124.95 |

    These riding tights are made from a super-elastic fabric with a soft inner side that offers good sweat wicking, optimal fit and comfort. The wide elasticated waistband with lurex strips offers support and the tights also have a full grip seat. They are finished with a large phone pocket on thigh.  

    View at pikeur.mybreeches.com

    Shires Aubrion Morden summer riding tights

    Shires Aubrion Morden summer riding tights

    Colours: Navy or black | Sizes: XXS–XL | RRP: £39.99 |

    These tights are described as having stretch in all the right places while offering maximum support and comfort.They have a deep waistband, silicone knee and seat patches, sleek dry cuffs and a phone-sized pocket on the thigh. Also available in children’s sizes.

    View at shiresequestrian.com

    Stockinjur Tech leggings

    Stockinjur Tech leggings

    Colours: Black, charcoal, dove, navy, olive or plum | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £37 |

    Constructed from high-end recycled nylon, these leggings provide muscular compression, which decreases muscular vibrations and strain, and have good moisture-wicking properties. They feature a deep yet easy-to-reach zipped leg pocket, seamless inside leg and a wide figure-hugging waistband, and are finished with metallic and hi-vis branding.

    View at stockinjur.comSXC Candy leggings 

    SXC Candy leggings

    Colours: Navy, black, slate, teal, blueberry, forest green or mulberry red | Sizes: 4–18 | RRP: From £38.99 |

    If you’re looking for a bolder pair leggings, these could be a great option. Described as soft, stretchy and flattering, these leggings are available in knee grip or full seat styles. The seat print is described as extremely grippy and is different to most other pairs, running in stripes, rather than a printed design. The candy stripe detailing features on the waist and two large pockets.

    View at superxcountry.co.ukToggi Sculptor riding tights

    Toggi Sculptor riding tights

    Colours: Grey, pink, navy or black | Sizes: 24–34in | RRP: £52.50 |

    Made from a technical and supportive fabric, these riding tights have a strategically placed silicone knee, thigh phone pocket and high waist with drawcord. They are finished with decorative reflective prints.

    View at toggi.com

    Vivendi Apparel compression leggings 

    Vivendi Apparel compression leggings

    Colours: 12 options | Sizes: XS–XXL | RRP: £48 |

    These high-waisted leggings feature a striking design and have a zipped pocket on the reverse for keys and valuables. The material has compressing and sweat-wicking properties and is finished with a silicone knee print for grip and security.

    View at vivendiapparel.co.uk

    Whitaker Legend riding tights

    Whitaker Legend riding tights

    Colours: Navy or burgundy | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £60 |

    These stretchy riding tights have two pockets on the leg as well as two zipped side pockets for valuables. The full silicone printed monogram seat, wide supportive waistband and printing in champagne gold add to the elegant look.

    More info at johnwhitaker.com
    View at equus.co.uk

    What’s the difference between breeches and riding tights?

    Riding tights or leggings are an alternative to breeches. More like leggings you might wear to the gym, riding tights do not have any front or zip closure, but still usually feature either a grip full seat or knee patches to help you stay secure in the saddle. Riding tights are also often available in a wider range of colours and styles.

