Aztec Diamond Icon Riding Leggings Score 10/10 Style: 10/10

Fit: 10/10

Performance: 10/10 Pros Very stylish

High waisted

Available in eleven colours

Lovely detailing

Didn't slip at all whilst walking or riding

Extra silicone grips on waistband and inside phone pocket Cons Only silicone grips on the knees

Slightly shiny material Manufacturer: Aztec Diamond Price as reviewed: £50.00

Aztec Diamond Icon Riding Leggings

These Aztec Diamond riding leggings are available in 11 colours: beige, black, burgundy, charcoal, chocolate, grey, khaki, maroon, metal, navy and taupe. I have the black pair, which don’t look too dissimilar to an expensive pair of sports leggings. They arrived in really smart packaging, in a ziplock bag with a brochure and lots of clear, informative labelling about the product.

They are made from a new ‘recycled plastic bottles’ fabric, which is very soft and has a slight shine. The material is very stretchy, but not see-through, providing a nice supportive fit that also sculpts the legs, too. Even on a hot day the leggings felt breathable and I didn’t feel at all clammy, and after bathing my horse they dried quickly.

The high waistband is seamless at the front, and features a wide elastic panel inside with the Aztec Diamond wording as sticky, grip elements that help to keep them in place. When you’ve got them on, this really makes them feel secure and prevents any slipping. Even after a long dog walk, or yard work they didn’t go baggy or slip down at all. There is also subtle tonal branding on the back of the waistband. On either side there is a ribbed fabric panel, which is very flattering on the hips and again makes the leggings feel super secure and fitted.

The phone pocket is on the right thigh, and is the same recycled fabric as the legging but features an Aztec Diamond roundall logo in black and dark silver. I felt the pocket was a comfortable fit for my iPhone XR, which is a larger model phone. There are silicone grip strips inside the pocket, which are really great for securing your phone but do make it a little tricky to get it in and out while riding. The pocket is deep so you can easily fit more than just a phone in it – a good polo-storing option!

The leggings have silicone knee grip that sits neatly on the inside of each leg. It is tonal with a white Aztec Diamond logo in the middle. On the outside of the left knee there is also some delicate dotted silicone detail.

The leg length is really nice, I am 5ft8in and they finish just on my ankle with soft seams that don’t rub under boots or socks. I usually wear a UK 8/10 in bottoms and these size small fit me perfectly. There is also a curved seam on the back of the leggings that mimics that of full-seat breeches, I think this detailing is nice and differentiates them from normal sports leggings.

They washed really well at 40°C, and dried well hanging outside. The fabric didn’t lose any stretch even after a few washes and the grip all over the leggings is still perfectly sticky!

The retail price for these leggings is £50, which sits around the middle of the general market. They feel high quality and I would definitely say that they are worth the money. I’d recommend these for anyone wanting a really smart, professional looking pair of leggings that stand up to lots of riding, yard work and dog walking without going baggy or looking worn out.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – I loved these Aztec Diamond riding leggings from the moment I opened the bag, they are really smart and professional looking and so far haven’t slipped, gone baggy or provided me with any issues.

Who tested these riding tights?

Sophie Cheeseman is Horse & Hound’s deputy art editor. She has a four-year-old Connemara mare with Glencarrig and Coosheen lines, imported from Ireland, who she bought to produce for dressage. Together they also hunt regularly with The South Downs Bloodhounds alongside doing low level dressage. Sophie also rides for other people, producing young horses and gaining further experience on a variety of rides.

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

