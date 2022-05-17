



Ariat Ascent Half Grip tight Score 9/10 Style: 10/10

Fit: 9/10

Performance: 10/10

Ease of use: 10/10

Value: 8/10 Pros Smart, sporty look

Extremely comfortable both in and out of the saddle

Technical fabric is flexible but really supportive

Excellent phone pockets with flap to keep the phone secure Cons Regular length is a tiny bit on the short side Manufacturer: Ariat Price as reviewed: £110.00

Ariat Ascent Riding Tights

I loved these Ariat Ascent riding tights! They have all the flexibility and comfort that you would want from a pair of leggings, but with a robust, technical feel more like thicker breeches. I tried them out hacking and on a schooling session, and couldn’t fault them in the saddle. They neither pinch nor wrinkle and they allow full freedom of movement, yet have enough structure and cushioning to ensure there is no rubbing.

Appearances are important even when you’re schooling at home, and these do look the part. They are smart for an everyday, casual pair of tights, and I’d happily wear them for a lesson or clinic. They look (and feel) sporty, and I like the different panels – mesh, compression strips and silicone grip – which make the tights look as technical as they are.

On the technical side, the highlight is these engineered compression panels, which run down the length of the leg and diagonally across the thigh. I am not currently suffering from an injury, but I did appreciate their supportive action. They are designed to deliver the benefits of athletic taping, supporting muscles and joints without constriction. This is supposed to help reduce injury and promote post-training recovery.

The silicone grip did its job in stopping me sliding about in the saddle. It looks quite strong and durable, so only time will tell if the pimples rub off.

The snag with some tights can be that they are overly lightweight, but that is not the case with the Ariat Ascent riding tights. The compression fabric, four-way stretch and high waist all helps to make you feel supported throughout your legs and core.

Another useful accessory is the excellent phone pocket. There are two of these, which are situated in the appropriate place on the upper thigh/hip so as not to impede any freedom of movement. The flaps that secure the phone are very reassuring, and my phone didn’t budge throughout my rides. I am not sure why you need two phone pockets! Maybe it is handy for left- or right-handers depending on which side they prefer. Or simply another phone-sized pocket for a handkerchief. Anyway, it does not affect the overall look, as the pockets lie completely flat when they are empty.

I tried the black tights, which look smart. Navy is also available. They are expensive for leggings at RRP £110, however Ariat is a high-class brand and this item is quality.

They come in sizes XS to XL. I am a size 8/10 and I tried the size small, which I feel is true to size, if anything on the small side. They feel very snug when you put them on, but not tight anywhere – you can just notice the compression panels in a subtle way. Ideally, they would be slightly longer in the leg – they only offer “regular”. I’m not particularly tall at 5ft7in and there was a gap above my jodhpur boot. It doesn’t bother me as I wear either chaps or long boots for riding.

Verdict

First thoughts – smart, technical and sporty both in look and feel. Really comfortable and supportive both in and out of the saddle.

Who tested these riding tights?

Martha Terry is Horse & Hound’s features editor. She has a horse and is at the yard every day. She is currently producing a four-year-old ex-racehorse with a view to eventing after several years off the circuit.

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

