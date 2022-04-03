



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Riding tights (or leggings) are gaining popularity at a speedy rate, especially for the summer, but there also a number of designs on the market that allow you to wear something just as comfy in the winter. Generally considered more comfortable (but arguably less supportive) than winter breeches, the best winter riding tights will offer everything your favourite summer riding tights provide — they should be really comfortable and easy to move in, as well as keep you warm. Due to their flexible and often seamless design, they are a great option for wearing underneath waterproof riding trousers, too.

Some designs will have higher waistbands, full silicone seats, knee grips or shaped ankles, so check out a few different styles before making your final decision. A material that holds its shape and washes well is also important, so that your winter riding leggings remain well fitting, flattering and comfortable. Phone pockets are also highly desired, so check the list of features if this is important to you – many earlier designs have been updated to include these, so check you’re buying the latest version.

Best winter riding tights

Derby House Elite Gel Seat Winter Water Repellent Riding Tights

Colours: Black | Sizes: 24–36in | RRP: £54.99 |

These are a winter version of the Elite riding tights. The technical fabric is water-repellent and flexible, while the lining provides additional warmth. They have a supportive and flattering high waistband, as well as large pockets on each thigh and a full silicone seat. They also have anti-rise silicone ankles that prevent bulking.

View now at rideawaystore.com

Shires Aubrion Coombe Riding Tights

Colours: Charcoal | Sizes: XXS–XXL | RRP: £49.99 |

These winter riding tights feature a reflective print to help keep you visible in low light. They have a fleecy inner lining, full silicone grip seat, and a thigh phone-sized pocket on the thigh.

View now at rideawaystore.com

Ariat Attain Thermal Full Seat Grip Insulated Riding Tights

Colours: Black or winetasting | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £100 |

These riding tights have a full silicone seat and are made with thermal fabric and compression technology, which together offer warmth and a flattering fit.

View now at ariat.com, amazon.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

LeMieux Winter Pull On Breeches

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: 6–16 | RRP: £69.95 |

These riding tights are made from a lightweight, technical material. They have a seamless design and wide elasticated waist band for a flattering fit, plus a full seat with silicone grip. They also feature a tapered lower leg design with a seamless anatomic Lycra sleeve to ensure extra comfort.

View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Hy Equestrian Glacial Softshell Riding Tights

Colours: Beige, black or grey | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £89.99 |

These softshell riding tights are described as flattering and flexible. They have a stretch waistband for comfort and a brushed fleece lining for warmth. Other features include silicone knee patches, a phone-sized pocket and belt loops.

View now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Mark Todd Winter Riding Leggings

Colours: Navy, burgundy, grey or silver | Sizes: UK 8–16 | RRP: £59.98 |

These leggings are made of a technical sports fabric with a wide waistband and full silicone seat. The latest version now also has the added feature of double front pockets big enough to hold a large smart phone.

View now at viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or ebay.co.uk

Dublin Warm It Thermodynamic Riding Tights

Colours: Navy or black | Sizes: UK 8–18 | RRP: £53.99 |

These mid-rise tights are made with a technical thermal fabric, which is water and stain repellent, and fleece lining. They have belt loops, a phone pocket with flap cover each legs and a seamless full silicone seat. Also available in children’s sizes.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

Equetech Winter Inspire Riding Tights

Colours: Black | Sizes: XS–3XL | RRP: £59.95 |

These thermal, fleece-lined, riding tights have a full silicone seat. They feature two phone-sized thigh pockets and a wide comfort waistband with elastic drawcord.

Mountain Horse Jade Tech Tights

Colours: Navy or black | Sizes: EU 34–46 | RRP: £69 |

These fleece-lined riding tights are made with a technical fleece that’s stretchy and moisture wicking, and they feature an adjustable drawstring at the waist. Other details include reflective tape detailing along the seams, silicone grip on the seat and inner leg, and phone-sized pockets on each leg.

Sporting Hares Victorious Thermal Leggings

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: UK 8–16 | RRP: £49.99 | Review: 8/10 |

These high-waisted fleece-lined leggings have silicone knee grips and two discreet pockets. We found they offered a really good range of movement, which made them really comfortable, and we loved the style.

Read H&H’s independent Sporting Hares thermal leggings review.

SXC Fleece candy stripe riding leggings

Colours: Navy, grey or black | Sizes: UK 4/6–16/18 | RRP: £44.99 | Review: 7/10 |

These seamless leggings feature a brushed fleece lining and an elasticated 3in waistband, which makes them comfortable and. The latest version has a large pocket on each leg and a strong silicone knee grip.

