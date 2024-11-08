



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Winter waits for nobody, and with the dark evenings set in and colder weather on the way, you want to stay as cosy and dry as possible. Right now, you can pick up one of the best long waterproof riding coats – the Royal Scot Neve Aquarobe for just £75 at Naylors in its Black Friday sale, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen it.

It’s a superbly versatile riding jacket with loads of useful features that make it perfect to wear in the saddle, while doing yard work and to keep you nice and warm while hanging out at competitions. With an attractive 50% off the regular list price, it might just become your go-to this winter.

Royal Scot Neve Aquarobe key features

This style of long riding coat is extremely popular amongst riders – versatility and oversized fit make them perfect in the saddle and they’re also a great option to wear over all your riding kit. The oversized style means that you can easily pop it over one of the best body protectors if you’re waiting for your class at a competition, for example. The Neve Aquarobe is a great alternative to some of the more expensive options out there and it has all the key features you’d want as a rider, which are often missing on other non-equestrian alternatives.

The Neve has a two-layered waterproof fabric and a waterproof rating of 5,000mm, which is the minimum rating for a jacket to call itself waterproof (over 5,000mm is ‘very waterproof’ so it’ll be more than capable of shrugging off the worst downpours). Inside it has a deep pile fleece lining and a large fleece-lined hood with a popper so it can be pinned back when you are not wearing it with your riding hat.

Elsewhere the Neve has a full-length two-way centre front zipper with a large zip puller for ease of use. Two zipped hand pockets and one internal security pocket means you have plenty of room for hand warming and storing items like your phone securely. Adjustable Velcro cuffs and leg straps ensure a close fit and no flapping around when you’re in the saddle.

