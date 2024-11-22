{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
8 savings I don’t want you to miss as a horse owner heading into winter

    • Winter as a horse owner is tough and it feels like it’s arrived quite suddenly this week. It’s at times like this when you realise your head torch is broken and you’re missing a glove – but with the Black Friday deals dropping thick and fast, now is the perfect time to stock up on winter essentials.

    I’m Horse & Hound’s products editor (my friends call me a professional horsey shopper!) and I’ve been rounding up the best Black Friday deals for equestrians. Here are the best Black Friday deals I’ve found for you, my fellow horse owners, if you’re in need of winter essentials. Plus, they’re all on Amazon, so if you’ve got Amazon Prime they’ll be with you tomorrow!

    Winter essentials I’ll be picking up this Black Friday

    Aostok Rechargeable Head Torch | Save 20% at Amazon
    Was £12.99 Now £10.39
    H&H’s Georgia Guerin recommends this waterproof head torch. She loves that she can easily recharge it in the car – it has eight light modes (handy for when you don’t want to blind your horse) and can be activated by waving your hand in front of it (great for when you’ve got gloves on).

    

    Waterproof Winter Work Gloves | Save 19% at Amazon
    Was £9.99 Now £8.07
    No more cold hands this winter. These waterproof gloves are perfect for fishing out the ice from your water buckets or mucking out on those cold days. Plus they are under £10!

    

    Sealskinz Raynham Waterproof Socks | Save 39% at Amazon
    Was £38 Now £23.26
    Sealskinz are know for their advances in technology and quality products. These socks have a fully waterproof and breathable membrane, designed for the toughest conditions. Nobody likes have cold or wet feet. So grab these socks while they are on offer.

    

    Fandliss Rechargeable Hand Warmers | Save 34% at Amazon
    Was £14.99 Now £9.89
    If you suffer from cold hand these may be the perfect solution for you. They have a powerful battery that can heat continuously for up to 23 hours. They also have three heat settings, so make cold hands a thing of the past.

    

    Ritizan Heated Unisex Gilet | Save 20% at Amazon
    Was £59.99 Now £47.99
    This waterproof heated gilet features nine heated pads, which helps to promote blood circulation and relieve muscle soreness in winter – and stop you feeling the cold, of course. The power pack can run for up to 10 hours on a single charge.

    

    NovForth Unisex Winter Neck Warmer | Save 19% at Amazon
    Was £14.99 Now £12.15
    Soft and comfortable, this neck warmer is great for keeping your neck protected from the cold wind. One size fits all.

    

    Ozero Winter Thermal Unisex Beanie Hat | Save 20% at Amazon
    Was £14.99 Now £11.99
    If you are anything like me you won’t leave the house without a hat on in the winter. This beanie is wind and water-resistant to help keep your head dry and warm. It has a thick warm lining for maximum insulation and its elastic design means it fits everyone.

    

    Contigo Bryon Snapseal Travel Mug | Save 20% at Amazon
    Was £12.50 Now £9.99
    I can’t function without my morning cup of tea. Sometimes I have to have it on the go so a leakproof travel mug is perfect for those days. This one keeps drinks warm for up to six hours (or cold up to 12 hours) – ideal for cold mornings at the yard!

    

