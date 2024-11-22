



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Winter as a horse owner is tough and it feels like it’s arrived quite suddenly this week. It’s at times like this when you realise your head torch is broken and you’re missing a glove – but with the Black Friday deals dropping thick and fast, now is the perfect time to stock up on winter essentials.

I’m Horse & Hound’s products editor (my friends call me a professional horsey shopper!) and I’ve been rounding up the best Black Friday deals for equestrians. Here are the best Black Friday deals I’ve found for you, my fellow horse owners, if you’re in need of winter essentials. Plus, they’re all on Amazon, so if you’ve got Amazon Prime they’ll be with you tomorrow!

Winter essentials I’ll be picking up this Black Friday

Aostok Rechargeable Head Torch | Save 20% at Amazon

Was £12.99 Now £10.39

H&H’s Georgia Guerin recommends this waterproof head torch. She loves that she can easily recharge it in the car – it has eight light modes (handy for when you don’t want to blind your horse) and can be activated by waving your hand in front of it (great for when you’ve got gloves on). View Deal