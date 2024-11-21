{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
This hugely popular Original Muck Boot Company welly has 50% off right now – grab a Black Friday deal before they sell out

Paul Brett

    • Right now, you can pick up the top-rated Arctic Sport II Tall boots with 50% off at The Original Muck Boot Company. That’s a healthy saving of £75 off a pair of the best neoprene wellington boots that are much loved with a load of top-rated reviews from people looking for a warm, waterproof and comfortable pair of boots – made even cosier in this Black Friday deal.

    The Arctic Sport II Tall boots have an average rating of five stars with more than 400 customer reviews making them one of the best wellington boots. The customers who love them commend their impressive warmth, waterproofing, comfort and grip, making them a superbly versatile boot for yard work, dog walking and anything in between.

    These wellies come approved by our H&H’s equestrian products experts and for a neoprene constructed boot they tick all the boxes for style, comfort, warmth and waterproofing. This Black Friday boots deal is only available in three of the 12 available colourways at the 50% off price. However, there are other choices with lesser, but still worthy discounts if you fancy another colour.
    Read our Arctic Sport Tall II boot review.

    H&H’s Georgia Guerin confirmed the rave reviews in her Original Muck Boot Company Arctic Sport II Tall boots review. Even at their full price of £150, she noted that these boots held their own against more expensive technical wellies. Adding that for anyone looking for a neoprene style boot they would be a good option – providing great insulation, waterproofing and comfort that made them feel like trainers to walk in with plenty of support and grip.

    This 50% off Black Friday deal at the Original Muck Boot Company is only available on three of the 12 colour options, but are plenty of colours to choose from – just with a lower discount. If you’re on the hunt for something else then our Black Friday Equestrian deals hub has a fine selection of horse products with nice early discounts – as does our Black Friday wellington boot deals hub.
    H&H deals writer
    Paul is a deals writer for Horse & Hound and our sister publication PetsRadar. He is here to help find you discounts and reductions, whatever your budget, on the best products. Most weekends, Paul can be found on adventures in the Scottish Highlands with his trusty Lakeland Terrier sidekick, Terry.
