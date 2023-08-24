



Insulated wellies are some of the best wellington boots available and are highly sought after by anyone spending a significant amount of time outside in the wet and cold winter weather. The temperatures might not be freezing right now, but you might find a good deal over the summer so that you’re prepared come winter.

Neoprene, which is the material used for making wetsuits, is commonly used to line wellington boots as it has strong insulating properties and is hard-wearing. Linings will vary in thickness, with a thicker lining offering more insulation. All of the boots in this round-up benefit from neoprene insulation.

Best insulated wellington boots

Rockfish Walkabout Neoprene-Lined Wellingtons

Fit: Ladies’

Colours: Evergreen, black or navy

Sizes: UK 5–9

RRP: £114.99

H&H Rating: 9/10, H&H Approved

These Rockfish wellies are fitted with a 4mm neoprene lining throughout, which will keep your feet warm on winter days. These particular Rockfish boots are based on hiking boot technology, ensuring a snug fit, while the sole is designed to provide extra grip on rugged terrain. They also feature an insole that is engineered to provide comfort all day. Also available in men’s sizes.

Le Chameau Vierzonord Neoprene-Lined Wellingtons

Fit: Ladies’ or men’s

Colours: Vert Chameau, marron fonce or vert Vierzon

Sizes: EU 35–42 (ladies’), EU 39–50 (men’s)

RRP: £200

H&H Rating: 8/10

These hand-crafted boots from Le Chameau are described as perfect for winter. The abrasion-resistant outsole gives you shoe-like comfort while offering sure-footed traction on uneven, slippery, muddy or soft terrain. They are lined with 3mm neoprene and have an adjustable, waterproof gusset. The dual-density sole absorbs shock and has a shank reinforcement that delivers stability and arch support to help reduce fatigue. The combination of natural rubber and neoprene allows the wellington boot to flex easily, mirroring any foot movement. They are also available in men’s sizes.

Ariat Burford Insulated Wellies

Fit: Ladies’ | Colours: Olive green | Sizes: UK 3–8.5 | RRP: £155 | H&H Rating: 9/10, H&H Approved |

These stylish wellies are created with waterproof, vulcanised rubber and a shock-absorbing EVA midsole for added all-day foot comfort. They use Ariat’s ATS Pro footbed technology for heightened performance, have a moisture-wicking layer and defend against odour. The 3.5mm neoprene lining will keep your feet warm in the winter, while the leather strap closure and trimmed top add a bit of style. They also feature an easy-off ‘heel kick’ feature and Duratread outsole. Half sizes and men’s sizes also available.

The Original Muck Boot Company Arctic Sport II Tall Boots

Fit: Ladies’ | Colours: Black, grey, hot pink, spruce or navy | Sizes: UK 3–9 | RRP: £145 | H&H Rating: 8/10 |

These boots from The Original Muck Boot Company are designed for those who are outdoors in the coldest conditions. They have a cosy fleece lining and a 5mm neoprene inner boot for added warmth, and the stretch-fit top-line binding keeps the boots snug to your legs to keep cold air out and warm air in. They also have a moulded midsole that offers support and the rugged outsole helps grip.

Hunter Balmoral Adjustable Neoprene-lined Wellington Boots

Fit: Ladies’ | Colours: Dark olive or navy/peppercorn | Sizes: UK 3–9 | RRP: £185 |

The sole of these boots offers enhanced shock-absorption, while the multi-directional cleats (protrusions of the sole) are designed for grip and mud-release. Handcrafted from a soft rubber compound for comfort and durability, these 3mm neoprene-lined boots are supplied with removable 3mm and 5mm moulded insoles to customise the fit. The adjustable gusset and buckle at the side also allows you to adjust the fit.

Grub’s Rainline Boots

Fit: Unisex | Colours: Black, aubergine, navy or heather | Sizes: UK 3–8 | RRP: £84.95 |

These Grubs rubber boots are described as lightweight and easy to clean. They have a moisture-wicking and odour-preventing lining, and a soft underfoot cushioning that aims to give an athletic shoe feel. The insulating lining offers comfort between -20 and +30°C without sweat and heat build up. The sole offers excellent grip and shock absorption, while the tread is designed to work with the action of the foot. The waterproof neoprene stretch panel in the shaft provides a great fit around the calf.

