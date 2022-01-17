



Le Chameau Vierzonord neoprene-lined wellingtons Score 9/10 Style: 9/10

Fit: 8/10

Performance: 9/10 Pros Good grip

Comfortable

Lighter than they look

Smart Cons Tricky to take off Manufacturer: Le Chameau Price as reviewed: £190.00

Le Chameau Vierzonord neoprene-lined wellingtons

Le Chameaus are widely considered to be some of the best wellies when you’re talking about long-term performance and are particularly popular with those in the agricultural sector. I’d never tried a pair of Le Chameau wellies before as I’ve always been sceptical about how heavy they’d be – although I like my wellies to be sturdy and ready for hard work, I don’t like them to feel heavy. As it turned out, I was actually pleasantly surprised at how light these were.

When it comes to style, I think it really depends on what you’re wearing your wellies for. I would consider these wellies to be a smart-looking practical yard boot. They would not look out of place as part of an outdoor country outfit and you could wear them to the pub after a good walk, but these are not the sort of wellies you’d wear to a festival, for example. As practical wellies go, these have an elegant look and flattering shape.

The Vierzonords are available in sizes UK2–15 – they come in one calf width and half sizes are not available. I’m a UK4½ and chose to size up to a 5. They are comfortable, if a little roomy, so in hindsight I may have been better with a 4 as I only ever wear one pair of normal socks. My mum (UK6) tried them on and she said they would probably be comfortable enough for her, so if you are truly between sizes I would size up or down depending on the socks you like to wear and fit you prefer. If you are not between sizes, I would recommend sticking to your normal shoe size – there is no need to go up or down.

The calf does have an element of adjustability, which I think would accommodate for most leg sizes that are not far from average. My calves measure 38cm at the widest point with breeches and long socks on and they felt great – I can slide four fingers comfortably down the side. With only one width available, I don’t think these are well suited to calves that are particularly wide. There is a very handy size guide on the Le Chameau website that should give you peace of mind when choosing.

One feature that I felt really stood out with these boots was how flexible the shaft is – you could easily fold it in half if you wanted to. They were not restrictive or uncomfortable in any way when I was crouched down doing things, such as cleaning hooves – it felt like they worked with me. If you’re looking for a pair of boots that will cope with an active yard life these could be the ones for you, but if you prefer a bit more support around the ankle, this particular style may not offer what you need.

The quality of these natural rubber boots feels fantastic and I currently have no doubt that they will last a long time. The sole has so far offered good grip as well as foot comfort, and although perhaps not as warm as I expected, my feet have definitely not been cold.

Getting these boots on isn’t difficult, but it does require two hands. These are not the sort of boots you can slip on while you’re carrying something out the door as the shaft is so flexible it will roll down inwards. However, once they’re on they’re not coming off until you take them off – of all the wellies I’ve tried I would expect these to stay on the longest if I was stuck in the mud or riding without stirrups. They can be a bit tricky to get off as they seem to create a kind of vacuum when you put them on. I forgive them this, however, as I’m sure it contributed to keeping my feet and legs warm.

These boots are pricey, but I believe for good reason. If you’re an everyday welly wearer then spending the extra money will get you a pair of boots that will last longer and you’ll appreciate every day. If you’re more of a ‘casual welly wearer’ then you will be able to find a pair that will do the job you need for less.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – the ideal boots for someone who wears wellies day in, day out

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts – and possibly award it “Horse & Hound Approved” status.

Who tested these wellies?

Georgia Guerin looks after Horse & Hound’s shopping, fashion and product content. She owns a Norwegian Fjord horse, is at the yard twice a day every day and wellies are her go-to footwear of choice. She was even once stopped by a stranger on Henley high street who commented on how Georgia wore her wellies like a second skin. The shopper then questioned about which wellies she’d recommend – it was her lucky day as this is exactly what Georgia does for her day job.

