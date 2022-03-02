



Rockfish Walkabout neoprene-lined wellington boots Score 8/10 Style: 7/10

Fit: 8/10

Performance: 8/10

Ease of use: 10/10 Manufacturer: Rockfish Price as reviewed: £114.99

Rockfish Walkabout neoprene-lined wellington boots

I’ll start by saying these Rockfish Walkabout wellies exceeded my expectations. They are definitely workmanlike as wellies go – built for long days on your feet at the yard in bad weather. When I took them out the box I immediately noticed how much heavier they felt compared to other wellies I had tested recently (Le Chameau Vierzonords and Ariat insulated Burfords). I was cautious to try them, but actually as soon as they were on I didn’t notice that I was carry more weight on my feet. My feet also felt more secure and protected than they did in the Le Chameaus as the outer material is thicker and more rigid.

Because of this rigid style, they were really easy to put on and take off. This is a real bonus in my opinion because it means when you’re heading out the door with your riding jacket in one hand and riding hat and keys in the other, you can just slide your foot in and continue on your way. They felt roomy around the ankles and the soles were quite rigid, but overall I found they were really supportive.

I am a size 4½ but sized up to a 5 as they aren’t available in half sizes and Rockfish suggests sizing up. This is actually the smallest size they do in this style, so if your feet are on the small side, you’ll need to check out our selection of the best wellies to find another. They fitted well and allowed plenty of room around the calf – mine measure 38cm at the widest point. I had the adjustable side gusset at its tightest, but if you were to loosen it the boot will allow for a much wider calf – and I would say these are the widest I’ve tried so far.

I wasn’t so sure about the logo on the front, but I reminded myself these are yard wellies not fashion wellies. I haven’t thought about this since, so it really wasn’t a bother – and I would say that they look smarter in real life than many of the images I’ve seen online. The Walkabouts are available in black, blue, green or otter, which is the colour I tried.

These boots were worn throughout Storms Eunice and Franklin in February 2020. They were warm, waterproof and sturdy – definitely up to the job – and I look forward to continuing to wear them.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – great, comfortable boots that are easy to put on and take off.

