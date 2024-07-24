Horse & Hound; 25 July 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 25 July, read our Olympic form guide, which includes a full run down of the ones to watch in eventing, showjumping and dressage in Paris. Also in this week’s issue, read an interview with US Olympic eventing team rider Caroline Pamukcu ahead of her appearance at this year’s Games. Plus, as part of our Paris Olympics build-up, read a feature with four-time medallist Ginny Elliot, and we find out some more about the story behind a picture of Harry Llewellyn and Foxhunter at the Helsinki Games in 1952. In this week’s Vet Clinic, read a an update and essential information on Cushing’s disease. We have exclusive columns from H&H’s Pippa Roome and Rebecca Penny for eventing and showing fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showjumping and showing reports, while hunting fans can read a report from the Festival of Hounds.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 25 July 2024

News

All systems go for Paris Olympics

British and Irish Paralympic teams named

Superb British medal haul at youth championships

Last modern pentathlon involving horses coming up in Paris

Olympic form guide

The Paris entries: How to use the guide

Eventing

Dressage

Showjumping

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Pippa Roome

Showing: Rebecca Penny

People and horses

H&H interview: US Olympic eventing team rider Caroline Pamukcu

H&H interview: US Olympic eventing team rider Caroline Pamukcu

All in a day's work: The volunteer coordinator

My Olympic story: Four-time medallist Ginny Elliot

The picture, the story: Harry Llewellyn and Foxhunter at Helsinki 1952

Vet clinic

Cushing’s disease: an update and essential information

Property and kit

Bucolic benefits: Farmhouses in rural idylls

Boot up!: Leg wear for your horse when jumping

Reports

Showjumping: Chard, youth Europeans, Great Yorkshire and Arena UK

Dressage: Youth Europeans, Hunters Equestrian, Little Mill Equestrian and more

Eventing: Upton House and Forgandenny

Showing: Scottish Horse Show and BSPS Scotland

Hunting

A first for the Bicester and the Belvoir: Festival of Hounds report

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

