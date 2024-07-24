Horse & Hound; 25 July 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 25 July, read our Olympic form guide, which includes a full run down of the ones to watch in eventing, showjumping and dressage in Paris. Also in this week’s issue, read an interview with US Olympic eventing team rider Caroline Pamukcu ahead of her appearance at this year’s Games. Plus, as part of our Paris Olympics build-up, read a feature with four-time medallist Ginny Elliot, and we find out some more about the story behind a picture of Harry Llewellyn and Foxhunter at the Helsinki Games in 1952. In this week’s Vet Clinic, read a an update and essential information on Cushing’s disease. We have exclusive columns from H&H’s Pippa Roome and Rebecca Penny for eventing and showing fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showjumping and showing reports, while hunting fans can read a report from the Festival of Hounds.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 25 July 2024
News
- All systems go for Paris Olympics
- British and Irish Paralympic teams named
- Superb British medal haul at youth championships
- Last modern pentathlon involving horses coming up in Paris
Olympic form guide
- The Paris entries: How to use the guide
- Eventing
- Dressage
- Showjumping
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Pippa Roome
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
People and horses
- H&H interview: US Olympic eventing team rider Caroline Pamukcu
- All in a day’s work: The volunteer coordinator
- My Olympic story: Four-time medallist Ginny Elliot
- The picture, the story: Harry Llewellyn and Foxhunter at Helsinki 1952
Vet clinic
-
Cushing’s disease: an update and essential information
Property and kit
- Bucolic benefits: Farmhouses in rural idylls
- Boot up!: Leg wear for your horse when jumping
Reports
- Showjumping: Chard, youth Europeans, Great Yorkshire and Arena UK
- Dressage: Youth Europeans, Hunters Equestrian, Little Mill Equestrian and more
- Eventing: Upton House and Forgandenny
- Showing: Scottish Horse Show and BSPS Scotland
Hunting
-
A first for the Bicester and the Belvoir: Festival of Hounds report
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more