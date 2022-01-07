



Ariat Burford Insulated boots Score 9/10 Style: 10/10

Fit: 9/10

Performance: 8/10 Pros Really smart

Easy to put on

Good grip

Warm Cons Not the most flexible – although this is a matter of preference Manufacturer: Ariat Price as reviewed: £155.00

Ariat Burford Insulated boots first look review

This particular pair of wellington boots have a really smart look – the first time I wore them to the yard everyone noticed and I got quite a few compliments. I’ve been giving them a really thorough test at the yard, but I also wore them with a smart-casual camel-coloured long coat for a walk with friends and to the pub for lunch, and they really looked the part.

The buckle, which is a nice detail, sits over a gusset. If you loosen it to the widest setting it does give you a bit more room if you need it, but I don’t think tightening it to the first hole makes it any tighter.

I found these very easy to get on and fairly easy to get off, too. If you like the sound of these boots, but know you struggle to get wellies on and off, Ariat do have a zipped version of the Burfords, which I think would be worth a look at. They also do a non-insulated version of the Burford (RRP £125), which is available in a wider range of colours.

One great thing about Ariat boots is that they’re all available in half sizes, which can make all the difference if you’re between sizes. I’m a 4½ – if pushed, I would usually size up in wellies and running trainers, but down in heels and casual shoes – so having the option of a 4½ was great, and they fitted really well. They were comfortable around the calf (I measure 38cm at the widest point with breeches and long socks on). They also sat at a nice height – I’m 5ft3in, but I don’t think they would look abnormally short on anyone taller than me unless you had particularly long legs.

Although I live in wellies, I haven’t had an insulated pair in a while so I was intrigued to see how they fared. The first thing I noticed when walking around in them is that the leg section was quite rigid. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing – I think it depends on what kind of support you want from your boots. I don’t ride in wellies (or recommend it) but the easiest way to explain this is you wouldn’t easily be able to get your heel down or fold them in half. You can comfortably bend down in them, but if you’re looking for boots that are particularly flexible at the ankle then I would recommend reading my review of the Le Chameaus. If you like the support and the feeling of a firmer boot, then these could be for you.

Their first real test came when I wore them for a walk with a friend who is at least a foot taller than me and doesn’t know how to walk slowly. My first thought when I got out the car was that I should have known better and stuck to my trainers – but it wasn’t the driest day and I was really keen to put these wellies to the test. Sure enough, we were out for over an hour and I walked briskly the whole way, jogged to catch on many occasions, and scrambled up a bank.

I felt comfortable and sure-footed throughout the walk – the footbed and the grip did their job. I was pleasantly surprised that not only did these wellies not rub at all on what was only their second wear, but my feet also weren’t that sweaty. I didn’t even think about whether my feet were too warm while I was on the go – they definitely weren’t too cold – so I must have been comfortable as I remember being too warm in my body. My feet were kept at a nice temperature and remained dry – I put this down to the moisture-wicking lining. The tread looks good and has provided good grip so far – but this will have to stand the test of time and I’ll update the review once they’ve had a longer wear.

The label on the boots suggests they have a comfort range of +10°C for low activity to -10°C for high activity. I’ve worn these boots in a range of temperatures, probably down to about -2°C and have not yet felt cold feet.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – perfect for looking the part and staying comfortable on a country walk

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts – and possibly award it “Horse & Hound Approved” status.

Who tested these wellies?

Georgia Guerin looks after Horse & Hound’s shopping, fashion and product content. She owns a Norwegian Fjord horse, is at the yard twice a day every day and wellies are her go-to footwear of choice. She was even once stopped by a stranger on Henley high street who commented on how Georgia wore her wellies like a second skin. The shopper then questioned about which wellies she’d recommend – it was her lucky day as this is exactly what Georgia does for her day job.

