Black Friday 2020 is on Friday 27 November, but don’t worry about scouring the internet for the best equestrian sales, deals and special offers as we will be doing the hard work out for you by gathering them together here...

Whether you own your own horse for pleasure, ride at your local riding school or compete at the highest level, you need a lot of kit, which often doesn’t come cheap so this is where Black Friday deals for equestrians are bound to come in handy.

When is Black Friday 2020?

This year Black Friday falls on Friday 27 November, but in the past many of the top online retailers have kicked off their Black Friday deals more than a week early.

Where can I find the best Black Friday equestrian sales?

Many online equestrian retailers are running special offers in the run up to Black Friday, throughout the weekend and on Cyber Monday (Monday 30 November). We will be updating this page with the very best deals we can find, so rather than searching the internet to find the best bargains, come to us as we will have done the hard work for you.

Black Friday equestrian deals 2020

Black Friday equestrian deals on Amazon

Amazon is one of the online kings of Black Friday, with fabulous discounts on offer. And while you may not immediately think of Amazon for equestrian kit and clothing, it has a surprisingly extensive range so this could be an opportunity to grab some real bargains, particularly on essentials like gloves, jackets, breeches and more. When Amazon kicks off its Black Friday deals for 2020 we will include the information here. In the meantime, here is a link to Amazon’s equestrian page >>

Black Friday 2020 at your local tack shop

Of course the other option, that we would always support, is to shop local. A lot of local tack shops will be getting into the spirit of things with discounts of their own so why not pop by? While these Black Friday equestrian deals might not always be at the levels on offer by the big online retailers, it does give you the opportunity to support a local business and take advantage of the fitting service and expertise that you can’t get from retailers located on the other side of a computer screen.

What is Black Friday?

For consumers and retailers in the UK, Black Friday is a recent phenomenon, but it has been going strong the United States for decades.

Black Friday is the first Friday after Thanksgiving and is traditionally seen as the start of the Christmas shopping season, with high street retailers opening their doors at the crack of dawn and offering big discounts for shoppers who have set their alarm clocks.

The rise of internet shopping has allowed the Black Friday tradition to spread throughout the world, and it hasn’t passed the equestrian world by either. From your local tack shop to massive online retailers, there will be great discounts to be had.

