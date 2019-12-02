Ariat Insulated Tek Grip gloves Score 8/10 Performance: 8/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 9/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Ariat Price as reviewed: £40

Welcome to our group test of winter riding gloves. All of the gloves in this group test have been put through their paces by professional dressage rider Keith Robertson and his team at Wild Farm Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

Designed to accommodate the demands of the sport, the Ariat Insulated Tek Grip gloves set a new standard in performance. They are constructed with Polartec Wind Pro stretch fleece for maximum insulation, with a hardface coating on the fleece for abrasion and water resistance.

First impressions

These gloves felt really substantial and looked really well made. The style is subtle and unobtrusive, which I liked.

Overview of performance

The gloves fitted very well and felt true to my normal size. While they felt quite thick, they were extremely comfortable and fitted very well. If you normally ride in very thin gloves, these may take a little while to get used to, but I found them very comfortable — even when riding with double reins. I wore them around the yard, riding and teaching. I found them very comfortable in the colder weather and they cut out the considerable cold when riding/working in the wind. In general, these gloves stand up to wear very well. I have had these gloves before and have noticed two things — firstly, a gradual degrading of the material on the palm, but I put this down to the extreme conditions I put them through with multiple horses being ridden every day of the week. Secondly, the elastic cuff lost some of its tension and felt a little loose after time. Thus far, however, this pair, have fared very well.

They are correctly described as water-resistant — I don’t feel I could fully submerse them in a bucket of water and come out dry, but nor did I feel I had to avoid riding or using them in the rain. I did find myself taking them off to put boots or bandages on the horses or to do the more fiddly jobs around the yard, but it is this padding that gives them the inherent extra warmth, so I wouldn’t change it.

Wild Farm’s likes and dislikes

I really liked how they cut out the wind and kept you feeling warm whilst riding/teaching. I would love to see these as a completely waterproof glove if that was possible.