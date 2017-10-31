The best winter gloves for horse riding need to keep the rider’s hands warm without causing them to sweat. It’s important that the gloves are comfortable to wear and provide sufficient grip and a good feel on the reins to make them suitable for both hacking and schooling purposes. It is not essential that they are waterproof, but it is a bonus if they can be worn in wet weather without the colour of the gloves transferring on to the rider’s skin.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Meet the product tester

The winter riding gloves in this group test were trialled by Rob Waine. Rob is a professional dressage rider and trainer based at Hammer & Harp Farm in Beaconsfield. From here he runs a successful livery and training yard for 17 horses. He has won three regional titles and a national title, as well as having been placed at the Winter Championships and represented Great Britain at Small Tour level at the Deauville CDI***.

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best winter riding gloves 2018

* BEST IN TEST *

RRP: £34.00

“I absolutely loved these gloves that looked very professional. They were comfortable to wear and really warm. They were as good to ride in as they were for wearing around the yard.”

10/10

* BEST VALUE *

RRP: £27.00

“These gloves are warm, hard wearing, but I found them a little thick to give me the best possible feel on the reins. But they are stylish and comfortable so I would recommend them to others to try.”

9/10

RRP: £22.50

“Could be a little warmer for a winter glove, but they gave a good feeling on the reins and plenty of grip, which I liked. Unfortunately when they get wet, they leave a blue mark over your hands, which isn’t great if you are off to the office straight after riding.”

8/10

RRP: £29.95

“These gloves are very warm and hard-wearing, but were bulky on the reins and therefore performed better as yard gloves, rather than riding gloves.”

6/10

RRP: £20.00

“The fit wasn’t great, and they weren’t particularly durable for intense riding. One of the fingers split at the seam during the testing period. The touch screen ability, which is one of their big selling points, is intermittent.”

4/10

