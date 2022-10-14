



When choosing a pair of the best waterproof winter yard gloves, keeping your hands warm and dry is the main aim. A pair of well-and-truly waterproof gloves will make daily jobs – from filling buckets and putting out hay, to bathing your horse – a much more pleasant experience. Many winter yard gloves are made of neoprene, which is waterproof and insulating. Glove made of other materials are likely to be multi-layered and a good, thermal lining will also help to keep your hands warm — but be careful that they aren’t so filled that your movement and dexterity are restricted. A long cuff will also keep the cold air out at the wrists and offer an extended protection.

A good grip is also handy, especially when things are frozen and frosty. Some yard gloves can double up as a riding glove for riding in the rain, but bear in mind that you probably won’t get as good feel on the reins as you would with one of the best winter riding gloves. Finally, it may not be your top priority when choosing a yard glove, but liking the style is always a bonus!

Best waterproof yard gloves

Woof Wear Winter Gloves

Colours: Black | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £29.99 |

These Woof Wear gloves will keep your hands warm and dry thanks to their waterproof and breathable membrane and 80g cotton insulation. They have an extra-long cuff and durable palm with silicone grip print. Machine washable.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Roeckl Waregem Waterproof Winter Gloves

Colours: Black or black/copper | Sizes: 6–11 | RRP: £54.95 |

These gloves are designed to fit like a second skin. They have a waterproof and breathable membrane that prevents your hands becoming cold, while the soft, quick-drying and climate-regulating lining gives added warmth and comfort. The thumb and index finger are touchscreen compatible and they fasten simply and snugly at the wrist. Machine washable at 30°C.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

SSG 10 Below

Colours: Black | Sizes: 5–13 | RRP: £39.99 |

These are SSG’s warmest riding glove and are made with Thinsulate and thermal fleece, and have touchscreen-friendly fingers. They have a grippy palm, complete waterproof membrane and have a four-way Lycra stretch outer shell that improves waterproofing and flexibility.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Mark Todd Winter Grip Gloves

Colours: Black | Sizes: S–XL | RRP: £8.99 |

Practical and lightweight with filling for added warmth, these Mark Todd gloves offer great protection and grip for tackling yard jobs.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Shires Aubrion Neoprene Yard Gloves

Colours: Black | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £21.99 |

These stretch neoprene gloves from Shires offer excellent insulation and protection for your hands. They are wind- and water-resistant and have silicone grip palms.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

Hy Equestrian Thinsulate Rainstorm Gloves

Colours: Black | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £24.99 |

These gloves from Hy have a water-repellent softshell upper and a silicone grip palm. They have touchscreen compatible fingertips so you can still use your phone, and are finished with thin leather binding, knitted storm cuffs and touch-tape fastening for a secure fit.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Hy Equestrian Reflective Waterproof Multipurpose Gloves

Colours: Yellow or pink | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £21.99 |

These waterproof gloves have a 40g Thinsulate lining, as well as added reinforcement around the rein finger. There is a diamond grip pattern on the palm to give good grip, while the long cuff keeps the wind out. The colour makes them ideal for use on the roads, too.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

LeMieux Waterproof Lite Gloves

Colours: Black | Sizes: S–XL | RRP: £34.95 |

These LeMieux gloves benefit from Thinsulate thermal insulation and a micro-membrane that prevents heat and sweat build up, whilst providing an effective waterproof barrier. They are flexible enough to feel the reins and have a silicone grip, so can be used for riding.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Dublin Synthetic Leather Thinsulate Waterproof Gloves

Colours: Black | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £36.99 |

With a synthetic leather look and waterproof Thinsulate lining, these gloves are a great option on a colder day. They are touchscreen compatible with an extended elastic cuff for a warm and snug fit.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

SSG Barn Gloves 8100

Colours: Black | Sizes: 6–10 | RRP: £14.95 |

Ideal for yard chores, these gloves are fully fleece lined with a knit back and waterproof, durable nitrile palm.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Equetech Storm Waterproof Riding Gloves

Colours: Black | Sizes: XS–L | RRP: £39.50 |

Equetech describe this as their ultimate waterproof winter glove – thin enough to keep good contact when riding with all the latest weatherproof features. The gloves feature a waterproof and windproof outer shell, a mid-layer waterproof membrane, micro fleece lining and complete grip palm with reinforced areas. They fasten with a Velcro tab and the newest version also has touchscreen-compatible finger panels.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Harry Hall Waterproof Gloves

Colours: Blue | Sizes: S–L | RRP: £29.95 |

These waterproof gloves have a soft lining and Thinsulate filling for warmth. They pull on easily and fasten with a wrap-around cuff and touch-tape closure.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Elico Longford Waterproof Gloves

Colours: Black | Sizes: S–XL | RRP: £18.95 |

These touchscreen compatible gloves are waterproof with a Thinsulate lining. They have an elasticated cuff for a snug fit and fasten with touch tape at the wrist.

In the UK? View now at ebay.co.uk

Just Chaps Waterproof Riding Gloves

Colours: Black/blue | Sizes: S–XL | RRP: £25 |

These waterproof gloves benefit from a Thinsulate lining. They feature hi-viz piping, have a non-slip palm and finger reinforcements. They also have long, gusseted cuffs to keep out the draft and are touchscreen compatible. Machine washable.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

EGlove EQuest Winter Waterproof Gloves

Colours: Black | Sizes: XXS–XXL | RRP: £27.99 |

These warm and waterproof gloves from eGlove have robust double stitching for maximum strength and a silicone designed palm and finger detail for grip. They are made with a soft thermal fabric and have a high moisture management.

In the UK? Find on amazon.co.uk

