I’ve been writing about equestrian products for the last decade and following the best Black Friday equestrian deals for H&H since 2020. This means I know a thing or two when it comes to what’s worth your money, whether you’re shopping for the best long waterproof coat or the best winter riding tights.

I made my first Black Friday purchase of the year last night and it was the Coldstream Legars Roll Neck Top, which was just £18.78 from Viovet. The RRP is £44.99, so I could not pass up this 58% saving.

What I love about the Coldstream Legars top

I was in the market for a new fleece-lined base layer because wearing my current one seven days a week is not sustainable. My friend lent me this Coldstream Legars recently, and while I’m not mad about the colour, I was completely sold on the top itself.

It’s fleece-lined without being too fleecy. I love a top with a roll neck for the yard – as I don’t like to wear a scarf it gives you that extra bit of coverage that makes all the difference in keeping you warm.

It has a tailored fit without being too clingy, and is made of breathable, quick-drying material so you won’t get cold if you sweat.

Why I bought from Viovet

There is a 50% discount if you buy direct from Coldstream, but first of all the discount isn’t as big and you’d have to add £4.95 postage on too. When I bought this top from Viovet, I topped by basket up with an essential feed purchase I needed to buy anyway, so I managed to get free delivery. It’s still cheaper if you don’t qualify for free delivery, but if you’ve got wormer or feed on your shopping list, then this is the best way to save.

The top is also available in children’s sizes, and you’ll find comparative deals for all below.

