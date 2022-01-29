Are you looking for an Easter gift for a horse lover – or, indeed, a horse? We’ve rounded up a selection of horse Easter eggs and chocolate treats for you to enjoy.
If you’re looking for an inedible Easter gift, such as horsey games, check out our round up of all the best gifts for horse lovers.
Horse Easter eggs to enjoy
Hatchwells horse Easter egg
This carob and peppermint flavour egg is safe for horses to enjoy.
View now at viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or amazon.co.uk
Thornton’s Unicorn Easter egg
This fun Easter egg is sure to be tasty.
View now at amazon.co.uk or thorntons.co.uk
Handmade chocolate rearing horse
These hand-piped chocolate rearing horses are great to look at – and eat!
View now at etsy.com
Pony chocolate lollipops
This set of three hand-painted chocolate lollipops is available in milk or white chocolate – and in your choice of coat colours.
View now at etsy.com
The Amazing Chocolate Workshop horseshoe and roses gift box
This super-realistic handmade chocolate is vegan and gluten free.
View now at etsy.com
Chocolate unicorn slab
Available in milk or white chocolate, this slab is decorated with pink swirls, unicorns, rainbows, marshmallows, and sprinkles.
View now at etsy.com
Equestrian Belgian chocolate set
This box of equestrian-themed chocolates will be appreciated by any chocolate-loving horse rider.
View now at amazon.co.uk
Heilemann chocolate gift set
Another horsey chocolate set with milk, dark and white chocolate.
View now at amazon.co.uk
You might also be interested in:
Shopping for a horse lover? You’ve come to the right place
Great gift ideas for pony-mad girls and boys
It’s January sale time! Three Horse & Hound magazines for just £3/$3/€3
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.