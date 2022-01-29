



Are you looking for an Easter gift for a horse lover – or, indeed, a horse? We’ve rounded up a selection of horse Easter eggs and chocolate treats for you to enjoy.

If you’re looking for an inedible Easter gift, such as horsey games, check out our round up of all the best gifts for horse lovers.

Horse Easter eggs to enjoy

Hatchwells horse Easter egg

This carob and peppermint flavour egg is safe for horses to enjoy.

View now at viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or amazon.co.uk

Thornton’s Unicorn Easter egg

This fun Easter egg is sure to be tasty.

View now at amazon.co.uk or thorntons.co.uk

Handmade chocolate rearing horse

These hand-piped chocolate rearing horses are great to look at – and eat!

View now at etsy.com

Pony chocolate lollipops

This set of three hand-painted chocolate lollipops is available in milk or white chocolate – and in your choice of coat colours.

View now at etsy.com

The Amazing Chocolate Workshop horseshoe and roses gift box

This super-realistic handmade chocolate is vegan and gluten free.

View now at etsy.com

Chocolate unicorn slab

Available in milk or white chocolate, this slab is decorated with pink swirls, unicorns, rainbows, marshmallows, and sprinkles.

View now at etsy.com

Equestrian Belgian chocolate set

This box of equestrian-themed chocolates will be appreciated by any chocolate-loving horse rider.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Heilemann chocolate gift set

Another horsey chocolate set with milk, dark and white chocolate.

View now at amazon.co.uk

