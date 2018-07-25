Whether you are on a plane, a train or just looking for some good family entertainment, indoors or out, we bring you our pick of the best horse games to play this summer.

NB: The shopping links below are provided to help you buy these items. We earn a small commission from these links.



Totopoly is a fun family game, based on the events leading up to, and during, a horse race. The game is based on a double-sided board, with each side representing a different half of the game. Each player has a set of horses with players placing their bets on the race.

Buy now: Funskool Totopoly from £12.73



This great book of horsey puzzles, quizzes, trivia and more will keep you (and the kids) entertained for a good while. It includes crossword puzzles, word searches, and cryptic quotes, plus there is an excellent section on equine trivia.

Buy now: Big Book of Hidden Horses: Puzzles, Quizzes, Trivia and more from £4.51



Each card features a different breed of horse, which is educational and gives an equestrian twist to all your cards games. You will find familiar breeds like the Shire, Cleveland Bay, Morgan and Shetland together with some rarer examples.

Buy now: Horses & Ponies of the World playing cards from £7.99



This horseshoe pitch game will test your accuracy, numeracy and throwing skills. Simply push the stakes into grass or sand, and enjoy with all members of your family. The aim is to score as many points as you possibly can. The game can be played in your garden at home or on a family day out at the beach and includes six horse shoes plus three wooden numbered target pins.

Buy now: Original Organics Horse Shoe pitch from £12.49



This entertaining and educational card game can be played anytime, anywhere, with as many people as you like. Find out the height of a Suffolk Punch, sport ability of a Thoroughbred and the beauty of a Connemara in this easy-to-carry game of top trumps.

Buy now: Top Trumps Horses & Ponies Card game from £4.22



The Desktop Derby Horse Race Game lets you host your very own desktop horse race. You can hold as many races as you like for hours of entertaining fun. It comes with six horses.

Buy now: Desktop Derby from £29.96



The object of the game is to win the most money at the race meeting and this can be done in one of two ways. Firstly, by getting your horse placed first, second or third in the race and secondly, by placing bets on winning horses. Each player gets a number of Really Nasty cards, £20,000 cash and a betting slip. The game lasts for a race meeting of six races. Each player gets six horses, one for each race. The horses are graded 1 to 6 – 1 being the best horse and 6 being the worst horse. Before racing starts each owner has to decide which race each horse will run in. There are other matters too, such as working out the betting odds, and lots of shady dealings will likely ensue.

Buy now: Really Nasty Horse racing game from £29.99



This traditional party game, although designed for kids, could provide equal entertainment for all the family on a balmy summer’s evening. It involves taking turns to see who can get closest to sticking the tail in the correct position.

Buy now: Pin the Tail on the Donkey game from £3.19

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.