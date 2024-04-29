‘A great horse, friend and warrior has gone’: sad farewell to top horse after stable accident





Top National Hunt horse Shishkin has been put down following an accident.

The dual Cheltenham Festival winner, who was trained by Nicky Henderson and owned by Joe and Marie Donnelly, fractured a hind leg after becoming cast in his stable on Sunday evening (28 April).

Mr Henderson said: “Tragically we’ve lost Shishkin this evening after he got cast in his stable and fractured his hind leg. Everyone involved with Seven Barrows, particularly his owners, Joe and Marie Donnelly, Jaydon [Lee, Shishkin’s groom], Nico [de Boinville, Shishkin’s jockey] and George [Daly, Mr Henderson’s assistant] are obviously devastated that such a great horse, friend and warrior has gone.”

Shishkin won 14 races from 21 starts, earning £798,668, with his career highlights including victories in the 2022 Clarence House Chase at Ascot, the 2021 Arkle at Cheltenham Festival, the 2020 supreme novices’ hurdle, also at Cheltenham Festival, and the 2023 Ascot Chase. The 10-year-old was due to have a tilt in the Punchestown Gold Cup in Ireland on Wednesday.

“He was due to leave for Punchestown tomorrow morning but sadly this is now not to be,” said Mr Henderson.

“He was an absolute superstar and his CV is testament to that – except the King George is not in it, even though we believe it should have been,” Nicky continued, referencing the fact that Nico de Boinville was unseated from Shishkin at the second last in the 2023 King George when in contention. “The Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and the Arkle were his Cheltenham highlights, but the battle with Energumene in the Clarence House at Ascot was probably his greatest.

“This is a very sad night. He was our star and we will never forget him. Thank you Shishkin for the wonderful memories.”

