‘The absolute best of grassroots sport’: horsewoman who changes lives wins Sunday Times award





The founder of Park Lane Stables Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) group has been named Sunday Times grassroots sportswoman of the year, in recognition of her work that “exemplifies the absolute best of grassroots sport”.

Natalie O’Rourke, who has been running the RDA centre in Teddington, London, for over 15 years, won the title at the Sunday Times sportswomen of the year awards ceremony in London last night (4 February).

“I’m totally overwhelmed to have won,” said Natalie. “The other nominees are incredible women carrying out amazing roles in their communities. This award is really for my team and for all the women within RDA who show up every day for others. I’m so grateful my dad could be with me; he was the first to put me on a pony and has supported my passion for horses my whole life.”

Natalie said the Park Lane RDA sessions are not just about learning skills.

“They’re about creating moments of connection and confidence, and a bit of pony magic that changes lives,” she said. “Huge thanks to everyone who voted for me, and special thanks to those who believed in me from day one and continue to support me.”

Park Lane Stables faced losing its home in 2021 but thanks to a large-scale campaign, managed to raise over £1m to protect its future for the local community.

“Natalie’s achievement is thoroughly deserved and a credit to her leadership at Park Lane Stables RDA,” said RDA chief executive Michael Bishop.

“Her work exemplifies the absolute best of grassroots sport – high-quality, inclusive delivery rooted in safe, supportive community environments where the human–horse connection helps people build confidence, independence and social connection.

“This Sunday Times grassroots sportswoman of the year award recognises not only Natalie’s dedication, but the real difference she, her team and nearly 14,000 RDA volunteers make to the lives of disabled people and their families.

“Across the UK, RDA supports 39,000 disabled people every year, and this recognition highlights how national impact is driven by skilled grassroots leaders, like Natalie, who bring our mission to life in local communities every day.”

Sunday Times editor Ben Taylor said 2025 had been a “thrilling” year for women’s sport.

“Natalie O’Rourke is a worthy winner of our grassroots sportswoman of the year award,” he said. “She founded Park Lane Stables, a riding school for disabled children in Teddington, and through it is changing young lives for the better.”

