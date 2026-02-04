



Yard owners and clients have been reminded of the importance of having appropriate livery contracts, after a legal firm recorded an increase in related cases.

Rider and equestrian law specialist Lara Davies, of OLS Solicitors, told H&H her firm has seen a “significant” increase in livery contract disputes reaching county court, owing to absent or inadequate contracts.

“The number of disputes between horse owners and livery yard operators has grown substantially over the past year,” she said. “Most stem from verbal agreements or poorly drafted contracts that lack clarity on basic terms like notice periods, fee increases and responsibility for veterinary costs.”

Ms Davies said many yards have had to increase fees to cover the rising cost of living, but that in some cases, these have been introduced with “minimal notice”, causing horse owners to look for alternatives. In other cases, clients have left without giving appropriate notice, causing issues for yard owners.

“One client faced a 40% fee increase with just two weeks’ notice,” Ms Davies said. “Another yard owner had three clients leave simultaneously with no notice, creating significant financial pressure.”

Lack of clarity

Ms Davies said major causes of disputes include unclear fee structures or notice periods for increases, lack of clarity on who pays for damage and is responsible for welfare, and notice periods.

“When relationships break down, horses can become caught in the middle,” she added. “We’ve seen cases where owners were denied access to their animals during disputes, creating welfare concerns.

“A good contract protects everyone involved. It should clearly outline services provided, costs, notice periods for changes, termination procedures and liability terms.”

Ms Davies said contracts should be reviewed as circumstances change, and that all parties should check them carefully before they are signed.

“With rising costs across the equestrian sector, clear agreements aren’t just helpful, they’re essential for protecting both businesses and horse owners,” she said.

Oonagh Meyer, head of operations for approved centres at the British Horse Society, pointed out that as livery yards do not have to be licensed, many operate without guidance.

“This can lead to a greater risk of problems and disputes,” she told H&H. “We’d recommend using a BHS approved livery yard, as they are required to have a written livery contract in place. It’s important that these clearly define the yard and horse owners’ responsibilities, any liability regarding theft, loss or damage of equipment, basic terms like notice periods or fee increases, and any agreed extra services that are being provided.

“Without having such contracts, which have been signed by both parties, things can easily become ambiguous and relationships can come under strain. Importantly, the horse’s welfare may be impacted, which is the last thing we all want to happen.”

Better relationships

Cheryl Johns of Livery List, founded to support yard and horse owners, told H&H she champions quality, up-to-date contracts, which as well as protecting everyone, benefit management and organisation of the yard, and its relationship with clients.

“Personally, I recommend a decent contract, and a separate yard handbook for specifying things that are important but non-contractual such as opening times, yard rules, arrangements for yard routine, pricing and arrangements for other services, biosecurity expectations and suchlike,” she said.

“Plus I always recommend supporting documents such as horse and client detail forms, providing proof of ID address, copies of insurance and disclaimers/details for service providers or sharers/loaners.

“This means everything is covered and whether there’s an issue with the horse, a service provider, debt or anything, the yard should have all the documents they need to help them deal with it, which helps reduce disputes and losses through such disagreements.

“We have various contract templates, produced in collaboration with equine contract lawyer Jodie Seddon of Aria Grace Equine Law, but it’s always recommended yard owners get any contract overseen by a lawyer; to make sure it’s suitable for their particular circumstances, and secondly because the slightest change in wording can easily render a contract completely useless.”

You may also be interested in:

