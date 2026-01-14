



Do you feel like you can’t afford to keep your horse? Or perhaps you know someone in this situation? Many kinds of hardship – joblessness, the cost of living crisis or unexpected vet bills – could leave horse owners struggling financially. Saving money on horse costs can help to a point, but extreme financial pressures can leave owners facing painful decisions, such as feeding themselves and their family or their horse.

“More owners are reaching out for help and advice, especially as rising hay prices and bedding costs are being passed on to the consumer and the average price of livery increases,” explains Amanda Berry, head of equine operations at HAPPA.

Although she reports that the cost of living is having a “huge impact” on owners’ circumstances, Amanda adds that calls to HAPPA cite other personal difficulties, too.

“We are currently receiving a higher-than-average number of calls and emails from owners wanting to relinquish ownership. Ill health is the top factor, whether their own or a family member’s, rather than financial difficulties.

“Divorce and redundancy are also contributory factors for owners reaching out for help.”

Anne Whitehorn, welfare operations manager at Redwings, says the charity receives between 25 and 30 requests to take in horses a month.

“Priority for our very limited sanctuary spaces is given to those who need our specialist care, so sadly Redwings is unable to offer homes on request,” she said. “However, we are available to talk through owners’ circumstances and signpost options as best we can.”

Can I get financial support?

Unfortunately, there is no fund available for owners in financial hardship, says Fran Windle, UK support officer at World Horse Welfare.

“Although we cannot directly contribute financial support, our advice line is available in office hours on 01953 497238,” explains Fran. “Our friendly team will happily discuss a situation and offer advice and guidance to anyone struggling to care for their horses.

“Owners can also request a call from one of our team using the form available on our Help for Horse Owners page.”

Anne adds that advice for horse owners struggling financially is available from Redwings’ welfare line.

“We offer a non-judgemental ear that people often say is a great help in itself. Anyone wishing to call Redwings’ welfare line can do so on 01508 481008 or 01508 505246. Or, send us an email at welfare@redwings.co.uk.”

Will a charity take my horse on?

Amanda adds that charities’ limited resources mean they cannot take every horse on, and must prioritise cases in which the Animal Welfare Act 2006 is enforced.

“Charities that belong to the National Equine Welfare Council (NEWC) each have their own intake criteria,” she explains. “It is worth contacting each one individually and finding out if they have room.”

She recommends seeking advice from an equine charity.

“For those who want to relinquish ownership of an ex-racehorse, it is worth contacting Retraining of Racehorses (RoR). They provide funding for vulnerable thoroughbreds who began in the racing industry.

“HAPPA is a registered RoR centre, and can assist anyone who wants to rehome an ex-racehorse.”

Additionally, she suggests Horses 4 Homes, which facilitates the safe rehoming of equines.

“It aims to safely and effectively rehome and loan horses via its online listing and application platform.”

Fran echoes Amanda’s advice.

“World Horse Welfare and other charities will be very happy to provide advice and support,” she tells H&H.

“The Blue Cross Home Direct Scheme can help owners find new homes for horses if they are no longer able to care for them.”

How can I rehome my horse?

Horse owners struggling financially might consider loaning out their horse.

“When rehoming privately, ensure that it is undertaken responsibly and is done with a written agreement in place to identify both parties’ responsibilities,” says Amanda.

“Remember that as the lawful owner, you have a secondary responsibility to ensure a duty of care. Ensure that you keep in touch with the loanee and can visit to evidence that the horse is cared for responsibly.

“Also consider they might ask you to take the horse back at short notice.”

The charities advise owners who wish to sell or give away their horse to consider the risks.

Amanda advises that a horse with a job is much easier to rehome.

“For a horse that has a value and is in work, or is field sound and able to be a companion, then the option to sell on the open market is a sensible choice,” she says.

When it comes to giving horses away, Fran advises extreme caution.

“Be very mindful that as soon as the horse is out of your care, you have no control over their future wellbeing,” she warns. “We would always advise researching any potential new home very carefully – especially for a non-ridden horse.”

She says if a situation sounds too good to be true, alarm bells should ring.

What if my horse is elderly, sick or injured?

Owners in financial hardship might experience the devastating situation in which their old or ill horse’s specialist care is far beyond their means.

Difficult as it might be to think about, Fran says that euthanasia may be better for some horses than an uncertain fate.

“Sadly, we see too many cases where horses who can’t be ridden are passed along until they end up in a really poor situation.”

Anne shares these sentiments. “If the horse is older and has underlying health conditions, then euthanasia might be the best choice to make for them.

“Sometimes owners need reassurance from someone else that euthanasia may be the most appropriate choice for their horse. Hearing this from us can help relieve some of the pressure they feel when considering this as the kindest option.”

The BHS Friends At The End scheme offers support horse owners when it is time to say goodbye to their beloved equine companion. They provide free, confidential support to horse owners, carers, sharers, and loaners before, during and after the death or loss of a horse so that you don’t have to go through it alone.

Equine advice and support lines for horse owners

If you’re currently struggling to cover the costs of your horse’s care, then there is advice and support available to help you decide the right steps for you and your horse at this time.

