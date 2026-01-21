



Helpful information for owners considering an end-of-life plan for an elderly horse who’ll leave behind a close companion, including whether it’s appropriate to let them both go together rather than leaving one to grieve for the other

It’s a joy to behold an equine partnership grow to an advanced age. However, when end-of-life considerations come into the picture, owners face contemplating the wellbeing of not just one, but two horses. In such cases, an owner might consider putting down two horses together.

Dr Imogen Burrows MRCVS, president of the British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA), says euthanasia is always a painful decision for a horse owner, no matter the circumstances. “The moral stress on owners is huge, because it’s the choice to take away the life of someone you love,” she says.

Dr Burrows reminds owners that equine euthanasia and welfare compromise are separate issues.

“Performing euthanasia is not a welfare issue, but delayed euthanasia creates a significant impact on welfare,” she continues.

“In some situations, such as the acute issue of a fractured leg, or an owner’s wish to avoid surgery in a colic case, the decision to euthanise is reached more swiftly. With chronic illness, such as arthritis or laminitis, the path might not be so clear-cut.

“The same is true when the time comes to euthanise one of an elderly bonded pair of horses.”

We asked Dr Burrows to share her advice for owners facing this very difficult situation.

The trouble with old adages and defining a good life

Dr Burrows agrees euthanasia is best enacted “a day too early than a minute too late”.

“A veterinary surgeon never wants euthanasia to be forced on owners because we missed the opportunity to intervene sooner,” she says.

However, she worries that some old adages might compromise welfare if adhered to too closely.

“Every owner wants their horse to experience a good life,” she continues. “Many talk about putting a horse to sleep at the point he has more bad days than good. But we need to look closer at what we are actually saying.”

“When there are more bad days than good…”

Dr Burrows uses a graph analogy to explain the pitfalls of this commonly used phrase.

“Imagine the graph has a straight line parallel to the X axis halfway up the Y axis. This depicts the halfway point between positive and negative experiences and represents what we call a ‘neutral life’.

“In any life, you’re never going to have all positives and no negatives. But you’d expect a ‘good line’ to wave up and down over this neutral straight line, overall spending significantly more time above the neutral line than below. Furthermore, any time spent below the negative line ideally stays closer to the neutral zone than its corresponding positive reflection.

“A curving line that’s 50/50 is really a neutral life, neither good nor bad, which overall reflects neither a good nor bad lived experience. Once we get to the point where there are more bad days than good – the cut-off point that the adage suggests – we have really entered a life not worth living, which is absolutely not what any owner wants.”

Dr Burrows advocates a more acute awareness of a horse’s life experience.

“When we consider our elderly horses, we need to pinpoint when a good life descends into a life worth living, which is still a positive place to be. However, we don’t want that to transform into a neutral life or, God forbid, a life that is no longer worth living.”

The full picture of health: physical and psychological

According to Dr Burrows, key physical factors that influence the decision to euthanise include a lack of effective pain control or exhaustion of treatment options, whether due to the severity of illness, financial constraints, ethical or other personal reasons.

“However, psychological suffering is also significant, real and evidence-based,” she adds.

“If you have a horse who is fundamentally physically healthy, but kept socially isolated in a stable without the freedom to express natural behaviours, their negative experience and subsequent suffering is as significant as that of a horse with freedom, forage and friends that is living in severe, unrelenting pain.

“I would be reluctant to pick one suffering over another and say: ‘that’s worse’.”

Dr Burrows says the significance of psychological welfare opens up the conversation about putting down two elderly horses together. She adds that it’s especially complex when one horse is medically healthy, while the other is not.

“The question becomes: would they cope psychologically, and would their welfare be compromised, even though their physical health is sufficient to maintain life?”

Understanding your horse’s lived experience

So, how can we successfully monitor an advancing horse’s life experience? Dr Burrows says the owner is best placed to understand their individual horse. She adds that far more vets now ask owners to tell them about their horse’s personality.

“We ask about positive welfare indicators. What do they do when they’re happy? How do they behave?

“When these behaviours start to change, we must ask if the horse is experiencing a degree of welfare compromise and start discussing their quality of life.”

Dr Burrows says recognising horses as individuals empowers owners to truly observe their animals.

“In the latter stages, this can be something we avoid almost subconsciously,” she adds. “Because, at the heart of it, we know the animal isn’t as healthy or happy as before, or the pain control isn’t as effective as it once was.”



Putting down two horses: making the decision and what to do next

Dr Burrows reminds owners that some vets may have a moral or ethical objection to putting down two horses together if one is elderly, but medically healthy.

“To ensure the owner is supported appropriately, they might recommend another colleague steps in to manage the case,” she explains.

She adds that equine charities provide great assistance in facilitating difficult conversations with owners regarding euthanasia, and can be a helpful ear to turn to for vets and owners alike.

Dr Burrows says: “Owners who reach the incredibly difficult decision to euthanise a pair of equine companions can face challenges from the very places and people from whom they really need the most support.”

She finds the double euthanasia process goes best when owners have people to assist with logistical and emotional support.

“Having two people who can help hold each horse at the same time is essential. Both horses are sedated and prepared for euthanasia before being put to sleep in turn. Some owners may prefer that the horses be put to sleep simultaneously, requiring two vets; others rather one after the other so they can be there for both.

“There is no right way, just the right way for the owner and horses at the time.

“Critically, open, honest, and non-judgmental discussion about the euthanasia process between the vet and owner before the time is essential.”

How to manage a horse who loses his companion

If putting down two horses together isn’t appropriate for your circumstances, there are actions you can take prior to the event to help the surviving horse acclimatise.

“It can be thought of a bit like the weaning process,” Dr Burrows explains. “You could start by feeding them in different places. Then, try turning out in adjacent paddocks for short stretches and separating the partnership gently for periods of time.

“Gradually adding a suitable third animal can help the horse who’ll be left behind buddy up and feel supported.

“Critically, you don’t want them to have to feel that they are alone.”

Dr Burrows says the time taken for the surviving horse to process the loss of his companion may vary. However, the emotional response is typically very consistent between horses.

If the horse to be euthanised is strongly pair-bonded with another, it usually benefits the buddy to see the deceased horse.

“Most will come over and sniff the animal and soon resume grazing. This usually indicates they’re ready to leave and grieve separately. However, prepare for them to call and show distress.

“In specific cases, such as mares and foal, donkeys, or highly pair-bonded animals, they may benefit from remaining with the body for several hours, even overnight. It is usually best to remove the live animal from the area, then collect the deceased.”

You know them best

If you find yourself facing the decision to put one or two companion horses down, assess whether their lived experience is good or neutral, considering both their physical and psychological health equally to help inform your decision.

“As their owner, you understand their personalities. With honest observation, you will be best placed to see early changes to their quality of life, keeping their life the good one they deserve,” says Dr Burrows.

You do not have to make difficult choices about your horse’s care alone. There is advice and support available to help you decide the right steps for you and your horse.

BHS Friends At The End – 02476 840517

Blue Cross care team – 0300 790 9903

World Horse Welfare advice line – 01953 497238

