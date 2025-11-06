‘Think carefully about where horses you sell may end up’: warning to owners after six suffering equines owned by ‘horse trader’ had to be put down





Equestrians selling horses have been urged to take care over where they may end up, after six animals owned by a “horse trader” were found in such poor health, they had to be put down.

Edward Caulfield, of Bryn Place, Llay near Wrexham, was given a suspended prison sentence and banned from keeping horses for 10 years, at Wrexham Magistrates’ Court on October 21. The 44-year-old had pleaded guilty to six animal welfare offences.

The court heard that when World Horse Welfare field officers went to his farm in Dark Lane, Rosett near Wrexham, last December, “there were obvious signs that horses were being neglected in filthy barns”, an RSPCA spokesperson said.

“Several were underweight and were suffering with dental issues and overgrown hooves as well as skin conditions, while some were lame and one foal was suffering with respiratory problems.”

The spokesperson said World Horse Welfare had raised concerns about equines on a visit to the farm a month before, but their condition had worsened, and a “very underweight” bay mare and her foal were of particular concern.

Field officer Rachel Andrews said: “I was shocked as the mare had little to no fat or muscle cover across her body. Her spine, ribs and pelvis were protruding and her foal’s condition had deteriorated. The area in which they were being kept was very dirty, and the ground was a mixture of mud and faeces.”

The World Horse Welfare staff were joined by the RSPCA and police at the farm the next day to seize the mare and foal so they could be checked by a vet.

“A chestnut mare and a bay mare, both of whose ribs, spine and pelvis were visible, another chestnut mare and a small bay mare suffering with facial swellings were also removed from the farm,” the RSPCA spokesperson said.

“The bay mare, who had a parasite infection, later collapsed and was put to sleep by an on-call vet. Her foal was struggling to breathe because of a neck swelling which had narrowed the trachea and a vet, who examined her a week later, decided that the kindest course of action was to put the foal to sleep.

“One chestnut mare was suffering with lameness and dental issues, a bay pony had a parasite infection and the other chestnut mare was lame and suffering with overgrown hooves. The sixth, a bay mare, was suffering with very overgrown hooves and dental and eye problems. A vet decided that the kindest thing was for all these four equines to be put to sleep to end their suffering.

“The vet concluded that the defendant had failed to provide proper veterinary and farrier care, parasite treatment, dental care as well as an adequate diet and a suitable environment for all six equines.”

In mitigation the court heard Caulfield, who it was said was a horse trader, had been experiencing personal problems as his wife and father had been ill.

The RSPCA inspector who investigated said: “These horses were found in dreadful conditions with various health problems, but their owner failed to take heed of the advice given to seek out vet treatment and their conditions deteriorated further.”

As well as the 10-year ban on owing horses, Caulfield was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 230 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £2,122.68.

World Horse Welfare director of UK Malcolm Morley, said: “We’d urge anyone considering selling a horse to think very carefully about where they may end up. We see all too many cases where formerly ridden horses have ended up in situations where their welfare has suffered.”

