Rider credits 40-year-old bridle – made before he was born – for helping him win grand prix





Showjumper James Smith credits a bridle bought in 1986 for helping him win the winter grand prix at Aintree International Equestrian Centre.

The 33-year-old rider had been struggling to find a bridle that suited 14-year-old stallion Tayvale Hunky Dory, but showjumper-turned-coach Alan Fazakerley stepped in to help at last weekend’s Winter Classic II show (22-25 January).

“We’ve been messing around with Hunky Dory’s bridle and Alan had a hackamore in his car that he bought in 1986,” explained James of the four-decades-old tack, made before he was even born.

“We’d not been able to get one to sit right and he set this one up differently and Hunky Dory was riding much better in it.”

Grand prix victory

James Smith ended up winning the grand prix with the prolific British-bred son of Balou Du Rouet, also finishing second with nine-year-old mare Astrade Z, with whom he’d won the previous winter grand prix at Kelsall Hill a fortnight earlier.

“The mare is naturally quite fast, so I didn’t do anything too mad on her, and when I went in on the stallion I basically did the same route, but took one less stride to the last, which is what made the difference,” said James, who came from final draw with Tayvale Hunky Dory.

“The line to the double was difficult, you had to come round the last fence and it gave you a chance not to be square. I ended up with a good shot to it, you were turning back towards people, which could back them off a bit.”

James’s winning streak at Aintree also incorporated the SEIB winter novice championship qualifier with Dan IV and a 1.30m open riding the 10-year-old Dominican 2000 Z.

Read the full report from Aintree International EC and the rest of this week’s national action, in next week’s issue of Horse & Hound, in the shops Thursday, 5 February.

