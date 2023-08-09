The English hackamore: how does it work and what type of horse does it suit?





What is an English hackamore?

An English hackamore is a combination of metal shanks or cheeks with leather straps, and sometimes a curb chain behind the jaw, that is fitted around the horse’s nose and used by the rider to send cues to the horse’s head to aid with control, in a similar way that a bit is also used. An English hackamore does not include a bit and has nothing in the horse’s mouth.

Types of bitless bridles

For greater clarity, bridles that have no bit can be divided into three general groups:

• Bitless nose bridles: structures around the nose and face that do not provide any form of leverage or include any mechanical system. There are many different designs.

• Bitless bridles: these rely upon a leverage system provided by metal shanks on both sides. The most common designs of these are commonly referred to as English hackamores or German hackamores.

• A true hackamore: this is one that is structured around the use of a Bosal, a robust braided loop around the face, to which the rest of the bridle is attached.

Bitting expert, BETA field officer and lorinery consultant Tricia Nassau-Williams says: “Look with care when you purchase a bitless bridle as you will get what you pay for. For example, the Stübben English hackamore has an anatomically shaped nose pad to ensure a better fit on the bridge of the nose. Additionally the quality of the bridle leather and metal cheek sections finish and design will vary according to price. Poor quality bridles may have leather of inferior quality that can rub or stretch and metal shanks with less rounded edges.

“When used for the appropriate reasons by a skilled and educated rider, bitless bridles can be a very useful form of bridling. However, great care needs to be taken with their selection, fitting and implementation. As they can apply a large amount of force to the soft and sensitive facial structures, they are not necessarily a softer option than a bit. Additionally, be mindful of the restrictions of their use in some competition rule books.”

How does an English hackamore work?

With no bit in the horse’s mouth, this bridle is designed to offer another method of communication.

The English hackamore bridle is distinctive in having two metal shanks. One is placed on each side of the face to which the reins, bridle’s headpiece, nose sections and jaw strap are attached. Generally, the nose section will be sheepskin-lined or have a padded section of soft leather. The jaw straps are normally leather but can include a chain link section, which will place much more acute pressure upon the horse’s jaw.

A hackamore with straighter and longer shanks, such as the German hackamore, will provide a more acute and therefore stronger action. As always, its sympathetic and successful employment will rely upon the riders’ skill, balance and good hands.

Tricia explains: “Attaching to the bridle’s headpiece via the bridle’s cheek pieces with a padded front section across the horse’s nose and back jaw strap, the English hackamore relies on the two metal shanks on each side, the bottom end of which are attached the reins. As the contact is taken up via the reins to amplify the rider’s aids, a leverage action is applied. As the shanks rotate with the rein’s action, this applies pressure to the horse’s nose, jaw and poll. Generally, this will encourage a downwards and flexing action. The horse needs to be responsive to seat and leg aids when ridden in a hackamore. The longer the shanks, the greater the leverage and so the severity. However, the success of their use will rely upon the rider’s skill and empathy.”

Tricia continues with some helpful advice on how to introduce a horse to a bitless bridle.

“Introduce the bitless bridle to your horse gradually. Your horse might find the different aids and pressure points strange or confusing at first. Having fitted it correctly, let him feel its action first from the ground with you implementing it while standing alongside. Take it gradually and work initially in a safe enclosed area, such as an arena, and build up your work with it gradually.”

Which types of horse does an English hackamore suit?

Tricia says that a variety of horses could be suited to being ridden in an English hackamore.

“It could suit a horse that has experienced damage or trauma to his mouth or a tooth and needs to be kept in work but without the use of a bit. It might also suit a horse that has a physical facial deformity that makes the use of a bit impractical. It might also work for a horse being used for endurance riding where the horse is ridden for long periods. They also make watering and sponging down easier at intervals with the bridle on. Finally, a percentage of horses just work much more happily in a bitless bridle than with a bit.”

Finally, Tricia offers some advice for those starting out with an English hackamore.

“Be mindful of your riding environment and the discipline it is being used for as an English hackamore may or may not be suitable.

“While bitless bridles do have a place in bridling, it is misguided to think that because they do not have a bit in the horse’s mouth, they are harmless or have a very mild action. As with any saddlery or lorinery they will only be as successful or as mild as the skill of the rider using them. In ignorant hands, just as much harm can be made to a horse with a bitless bridle as a bit.

“Always seek professional help and advice if you are unsure and remember that you will need a light contact and still rewarding hands when riding in a hackamore.”

