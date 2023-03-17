



Bitless bridles are becoming increasingly popular in some equestrian circles as an alternative to traditional bridles. Some bitless bridles look very similar to traditional bridles with the exception of having a bit, and some styles are legal in British Showjumping and British Eventing (jumping and cross-country) competition, too.

Bitless bridles are viewed by some as a milder form of control, but they can become harsh in the wrong hands. There’s a lot to consider if you’re thinking of making the switch to a bitless bridle.

How do bitless bridles work?

There are five main types of bitless bridle – cross-under, hackamore, bosal, halter and side-pull – all of which have a slightly different action. Instead of applying pressure to parts of the mouth like a traditional bridle, bitless bridles exert pressure on one of more areas of your horse’s head, including the nose, jaw, chin groove, cheek and poll.

Currently, the side-pull and cross-under types are most common. The side-pull is most similar to a bridle with bit – if you give an aid to the left rein, it will feel similar to the left bit ring being pulled. The jaw-cross and chin-cross bridles work differently – the strings run under the jaw/chin, so your horse experiences a pushing movement against his right jaw/chin when the left rein is pulled.

Benefits of bitless bridles

There are many reasons that riders try a bitless bridle. Some horses need can’t have a bit due to physical issues in the mouth – this could be anything from broken jaws and melanomas to tongue damage or a small sore. Some riders explore the option of a bitless bridle when their horse exhibits negative behaviours when ridden, such as head shaking, spookiness, bucking, bolting, head nodding and excessive salivation.

Best bitless bridles for making the switch

Rambo Micklem Multibridle

Colours: Brown or black | Sizes: Pony, small horse, standard horse or large horse | RRP: £165 |

This is a great option if you want to ride with a bit sometimes, but bitless at others. Designed to comfortably fit the shape of the horse’s skull, avoiding pressure on sensitive areas, the Multibridle can be used as a bridle, lunge cavesson or as a bitless bridle with three strength options. It comes with tongue protection clips, bit straps, curb groove strap and strong bitless strap.

In the UK? View now at naylors.com or ebay.co.uk

QHP Ceto Bitless Bridle

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Shetland, pony, cob or full | RRP: £80 |

This anatomical multi-functional bitless bridle can be used as a sidepull, chin-cross and jaw-cross bridle, which is ideal if you’re trying to find out what type of bitless bridle is best for your horse or you like to use more than one type. The clips on the strings and reins make it easy to adjust and the shaped headpiece that relieves the pressure on the ear canal.

In the UK? View now at equus.co.uk

QHP Sunna Bitless Bridle

Colours: Black | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £90 |

Similar to the QHP Ceto, this high quality multi-functional bitless bridle also has an anatomically shaped headpiece but comes with a sparkly rhinestone browband. It can be used as a side pull, chin cross-under and jaw cross-under bridle.

In the UK? View now at equus.co.uk

Waldhausen Star Bitless Bridle

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Pony, cob, full or extra-full | RRP: £53 |

This Scawbrig style bitless bridle has a softly padded noseband and is supplied with reins. It acts on the lower jaw and nose, and the chin strap passes through rings on both sides of the noseband to help prevent twisting.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk

Waldhausen Two Star Bitless Bridle

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Pony, cob, full or extra-full | RRP: £53 |

This adaptation of the Waldhausen Star, this bridle has extra nylon cheekpieces that allow for adjustment to give a varied effect under the jaw, over the nose and on the chin groove. Reins are included.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk

Wonder Care Crossunder Bitless Bridle

Colours: Black, brown or tan | Sizes: Small, medium, large or draft | RRP: £110 |

This bitless bridle has a padded noseband and browband for comfort, and comes with ¾in leather reins.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or etsy.com

Easy Trek Anatomical Bitless Leather Bridle

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Pony, cob, full or draft | RRP: £89 |

This cross-under bridle has a soft padded browband and noseband for extra comfort and an extra-padded ergonomic headpiece that helps to minimise poll pressure. It comes with a pair of rubber sure grip reins.



In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Cwell Equine Crystal Detail Cross Over Bitless Bridle

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Pony, cob or full | RRP: £45.99 |

This bitless bridle has a decorated padded browband and padded noseband. The cross-under is adjustable, while the headpiece is wide and pressure relieving. Reins included.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

