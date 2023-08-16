9 anatomical bridles to ensure maximum comfort





The best anatomical bridles are designed – as the name suggests – with the horse’s anatomy in mind, similar to an anatomical girth. They should promote wellbeing, allow the horse to be more comfortable and move freely. Following on logically, a happier horse can and will perform better, so it’s wins all round.

Anatomical changes to traditional bridle design can include wider, padded and cutaway headpieces, padded, shaped nosebands and browbands and cheekpieces that sit slightly away from the face. Some designs also don’t have a throatlash, so when choosing a new bridle it’s worth browsing your governing body’s rulebook to check that your first choice complies.

How do anatomical bridles work?

The design seeks to avoid pressure in particular areas, such as on particular facial nerves, which is why anatomical bridles are shaped differently and sit in a different position on the head compared to a traditional bridle. Most anatomical bridles will have a wider, more padded and headpiece that is cut away to avoid pressure on the poll and ears.

This design aims to lead to a happier horse who is able to move more freely, which results in improved performance. Many horses respond really well to an anatomical bridle.

What’s the best anatomical bridle for my horse?

As with all tack, there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to choosing the best anatomical bridle for your horse. Where possible, it’s worth trialling a bridle before you buy either by hiring one or borrowing from a friend. If that’s not possible, do your research, read some reviews and use this guide to find out what’s on offer.

Best anatomical bridles

Horseware Rambo Micklem 2 Deluxe Competition Bridle

Colours: Dark Havana or black

Sizes: Pony, small horse, standard horse, large horse or large cob

RRP: £184.95

Designed to comfortably fit the shape of the skull and avoid pressure on sensitive areas, this show quality Horseware bridle is made from hand finished leather with improved soft padding on the headpiece, browband, noseband and cheekpieces. It comes with tongue protection bit clips and two sets of bit straps. Reins not included. Check out other Micklem bridle options.

Collegiate ComFiTec Vogue Anatomical Bridle

Colours: Black or brown

Sizes: Cob, full or warmblood

RRP: £99.99

Made from high quality European leather, this bridle has an anatomical and padded headpiece that is shaped around the ears to distribute pressure evenly and comfortably. The curved noseband is designed to bypass the sensitive facial nerves.

Rhinegold Softee Padded Leather Pro-Anatomical Bridle

Colours: Black or Havana

Sizes: Cob, full or extra-full

RRP: £98.50

This super-soft leather bridle has a fully padded leather crown that is shaped around the ears for comfort. The noseband and browband are also padded, and it’s shaped around the cheekbones to eliminate pressure points. Reins included.

PresTeq FaySport Bridle

Colours: Black or brown

Sizes: Pony, cob, full or extra-full

RRP: £179.95

This PresTeq bridle takes twelve anatomical points into account to remove unnecessary pressure or blockages, and offer optimum comfort to deliver maximum performance. It is made of vegetable tanned leather, which is gentle on the skin, durable and eco-friendly. The snap-fastener browband provided with the bridle is made of plain leather, but PresTeq Swarovski browbands are also available separately.

Collegiate ComFiTec Training Bridle

Colours: Black or brown

Sizes: Pony, cob, full or warmblood

RRP: £99.99

With an anatomically shaped head piece that provides distributes pressure across the poll and has shaped padding around the ear, this bridle is designed with freedom and comfort in mind. It has an ergonomically designed noseband that alleviates pressure on the upper jaw and molars, while the cheek strap and padded cheek ring alleviate the pressure of facial nerves.

Shires Velociti Rapida Ergonomic Curved Flash Bridle

Colours: Black or Havana

Sizes: Cob, full or extra-full

RRP: £114.99

This Shires bridle has a curved noseband that removes compression from the cheekbones, jaw and sensitive nerve endings, while the padded integrated noseband and flash strap give a greater spread of pressure to create a less restricted feeling.

Mackey Legend Athena Bridle

Colours: Black or brown

Sizes: Cob or full

RRP: £125

This bridle has a wide padded headpiece that has been cut away around the ears. The padded noseband has been designed to reduce pressure with a removable, wide-set flash strap. Reins are included and the headpiece is also available separately.

QHP Sedna Bridle

Colours: Black or brown

Sizes: Pony, cob or full

RRP: £97.95

Designed to avoid facial nerves and distribute pressure evenly, this QHP bridle has a gel-padded headpiece and noseband. The shape of the noseband ensures that the facial crest and facial nerve attachment are avoided, while the anatomical extra-wide headpiece avoids pressure on the ear muscles and distributes the remaining pressure. Reins are included.

Whitaker Chicago Anatomic Breathable Bridle

Colours: Black or light Havana

Sizes: Pony, cob or full

RRP: £140

This Whitaker bridle features a wide, shaped headpiece and adjustable noseband with perforated leather padding that is specially engineered to be moisture wicking and breathable. The keepers are also lined with a special grip rubber to help them stay in place, while the buckles are backed with a small leather disc to avoid discomfort on the sensitive face area.

