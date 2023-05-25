



Like anatomical bridles, anatomical girths are designed with the horse’s body in mind and they can be well worth the investment. Horses with big shoulder movements usually benefit as the saddle is secured firmly away from the scapula, while horses with deep girths or broader bellies will also benefit with the pressure being kept away from their elbow.

Traditional, straight girths can slide forward and out of position, while anatomical girths are designed to sit slightly further back on the horse’s belly. They have a curve in the centre that offers extra support and distributes pressure, while helping to hold the girth and saddle in place. By doing so, the horse’s scapula has a greater freedom of movement and the elbow can move without being blocked or rubbed.

Long girths, short girths and stud girths can all be made with an anatomical shape and we’ve rounded up some of the best to help you choose below.

Best anatomical girths

Horseware Rambo Micklem Comfort Girth

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Short 22–28in or long 43–55in | RRP: £99.99 (short) or £109.99 (long) |

The Horseware Ireland Micklem® ergonomic girth has been designed from the inside out, to match the precise shape of the horse, allowing exceptional comfort and better performance. The unique design of the Micklem® girth provides the optimum pressure distribution around the rib cage and equal pressure on the girth straps. It is shaped to allow unrestricted use of the elbows and has an innovative groove to allow total comfort when using a martingale strap around the girth.

In the UK? View the long girth now at gsequestrian.co.uk

In the UK? View the short girth now at gsequestrian.co.uk

In the US? View the long girth now at statelinetack.com

In the US? View the short girth now at statelinetack.com

Shires Arma Anti-Chafe Anatomical Girth

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: 30–60in | RRP: £37.99 |

This girth is made of a durable waffle material that resists moisture build up, which protects against rubbing and girth galls. The textured surface reduces friction and drag allowing the girth to glide smoothly and allows airflow to help control excessive sweat build up.

It’s flexible, stretch-resistant, wipe-clean and reinforced with a non-stretch nylon webbing. And is shaped to provide a stable fit, giving greater freedom of movement behind the elbows and sitting further forward between the legs. It has stainless steel roller buckles and fittings.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk, equus.co.uk or naylors.com

In the UK? View now at amazon.com

Prolite Performance Girth

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: 44–58in standard or 44–52in narrow | RRP: £99 |

Made under licence from Fairfax Saddles, this girth has the same design as their Performance girth, which was the first girth to be designed under scientific testing. It distributes pressure, absorbs impact and prevents rubbing. Also available in narrow gauge.

In the UK? View now at naylors.com or ebay.co.uk

LeMieux Gel-Tek Anatomic Jumping Girth

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: 115–140cm | RRP: £149.95 |

This long jumping girth is designed to maximise comfort, improve saddle stability and prevent rubbing. It has gel-impregnated pockets that allow muscle to move freely without restriction or the sensation of blocking. The combination of dynamic gel and soft leather absorbs and spreads pressure evenly across the surface area of the girth, while the contoured shape offers maximum freedom and space behind the elbow.

The girth has double elastic straps at each end that minimise stretch and allow a degree of flexibility. It features an integrated clip in the centre so that you can easily attach draw reins, breastplate or martingale, as well as small D rings for other optional attachments.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Shires Velociti Lusso Anatomical Girth

Colours: Black or Havana | Sizes: 42–54in | RRP: £64.99 |

This girth has a cut-away shape for an ergonomic, natural fit. Made of soft calf leather, it has pressure-dispersing padding and smooth edges – both to aid comfort and freedom of movement. The straps are made of triple-layered elastic, and the girth features D-rings, a central clip for attaching training aids and breastplates, and twin girth buckles with rollers. It’s finished with stitch detailing for a smart look.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Collegiate Anatomic Girth

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: Short 20–34in or long 40–56in | RRP: £59.99 (short) or £63.99 (long) |

This synthetic girth is durable, lightweight and easy to look after. It has an internal elastic that offers a comfortable fit, and stainless steel roller buckles for easy adjustment. The curved shape allows complete freedom of movement while keeping the saddle securely in place.

The long girth is available in both colours, but the short is only in black.

In the UK? View the long girth now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or equus.co.uk

In the UK? View the short girth now at viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or equus.co.uk

In the US? View the long girth now at amazon.com or statelinetack.com

In the US? View the short girth now at statelinetack.com

Shires Arma Memory Foam Anatomical Girth

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: 38–60in | RRP: £55.99 |

This girth is designed to provide enhanced comfort for the horse by sitting further forward between the legs to ensure a more stable saddle fit. It offers body mapping, responsive and soft shock-absorbing support, plus a greater freedom of movement behind the elbow. The heat-responsive memory foam moulds to the body, while the elastic inserts alleviate pressure. The stainless steel roller buckles and fittings ensure long-lasting performance.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or naylors.com

HKM Dressage Anatomic Elastic Leather Girth

Colours: Black | Sizes: 20–32in | RRP: £64.99 |

This dressage girth is designed for your horses comfort, allowing freedom of movement and preventing rubbing. It is made from long-life extra-soft quality leather. The elastic inserts aid pressure distribution and prevent restriction of the ribcage.

In the UK? View now at gsequestrian.co.uk or equus.co.uk

