Studs are really useful for providing extra grip when you’re jumping, and the best stud girths will protect your horse’s girth area when he’s got them in. For this reason it is important that the middle section or kicking plate is of a suitable size, while added padding increases pressure distribution and comfort. Anatomical shaping helps the girth sit in the right place and prevents pinching or your horse’s movement being hindered. You should also look out for elasticated straps and robust attachments for martingales and breastplates.

Here’s a selection of some of the best stud girths available right now…

Elevator Performance long stud guard

Colours: Black or Havana | Sizes: 46–56in | RRP: £80 |

With elastic ends to equalise pressure, this padded girth is shaped to leave more room around your horse’s elbow for more freedom of movement and to prevent pinching. The leatherwork is pre-conditioned and does not need oiling.

View at elevatorequestrian.co.uk

Erreplus eventing girth

Colours: Black, dark brown or cacao | Sizes: 60, 65 or 70cm | RRP: £300 |

Made with top quality Italian bull leather, this girth is cut carefully to follow your horse’s belly shape and girth groove to distribute pressure evenly. It has 3 levels of elastication to ensure greater strength, durability and comfort.

More info at erreplus.com

Fairfax Performance stud guard girth

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: 22–3in (short) or 48–54in (long) | RRP: From £260 |

This girth combines all the pressure-relieving benefits of the Fairfax Performance Girth with stud guard protection. It is contoured to avoid areas of peak pressure behind the elbow and is available in long or short versions.

View at fairfaxsaddles.com

Hy Equestrian contoured stud girth

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: 42–54in | RRP: £79.99 |

This anatomically shaped girth features a flexible yet durable TPU outer shell that provides a high level of protection and is easy to wipe clean. It has ventilation holes to keep your horse cool, while the soft neoprene lining ensures comfort and prevents slipping.

More info at hy-equestrian.com

View at viovet.co.uk

LeMieux Gel-Tek Anatomic Curve stud girth

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: 22–28in (short) or 45–55in (long) | RRP: £149.95 |

This short girth combines dynamic gel and ultra-soft leather to absorb and distribute pressure evenly across girth. The contoured shape offers space behind the elbow as well as enhancing saddle stability, while the low-profile strike area avoids too much weight.

More info at www.lemieuxproducts.com

View at amazon.co.uk

Mark Todd Deluxe elasticated stud girth

Colours: Black or Havana | Sizes: 44–54in | RRP: £99.99 |

This stud girth is made from soft, padded leather, with smart contrast stitching. It features three training rings and adjustable martingale strap, with secure double elastic at both ends.

More info at marktoddcollection.co.uk

View at equus.co.uk

Premier Equine Lizzano anatomic leather stud girth

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: 46–56in | RRP: £129 |

This anatomical girth provides more room behind your horse’s front legs, which decreases restriction. The smooth leather panel work combined with high quality stitch lines provide a sleek, professional look and the elasticated straps help to distribute pressure.

View at premierequine.co.uk

Rhinegold Softee leather stud guard

Colours: Black or Havana | Sizes: 48–56in | RRP: £88.50 |

This soft leather stud girth has a fully padded underside and elasticated straps. The stainless steel D-rings make it easy to attach training aids.

View at rhinegoldequestrian.co.uk

Shires Anti-chafe stud guard girth

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: 44–54in | RRP: £55.99 |

This contoured synthetic girth is lined with anti-chafe cushioning fabric, which also increases airflow to reduce the risk of sweat build-up and rubbing. Also available in a short version, 24–34in.

More info at shiresequestrian.com

View at naylors.com

Stübben Contour stud girth

Colours: Black, ebony or tobacco | Sizes: 90–150cm (36–60in) | RRP: £289 |

This anatomically shaped leather girth has triple elastication on both ends and is made from one piece of leather without a central seam. The belly side is padded with soft panel leather, while the outer side is made of robust and easy-to-care-for leather.

View at stuebben.co.uk

Wow Soft Release Switcha girth

Colours: Black or brown, with a choice of panel colours | Sizes: 22–32in | RRP: £395 |

With a removable stud guard, this design makes it perfect for anyone who needs stud protection on occasion but wants a conventional girth for everyday and flatwork use.The stud guard is securely held in place by a Velcro “sandwich”.

View at wowsaddles.com

