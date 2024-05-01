Horse & Hound; 2 May 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 2 May, enjoy our full Badminton Horse Trials preview, which includes a close look at this year’s cross-country course with former top event rider Nicola Wilson. Plus, as the event celebrates its 75th anniversary, we take a trip down memory lane and a look at Badminton’s history and so much more. The H&H interview is with Aidan Coleman this week – he talks about his forced retirement from race-riding. This week’s Vet Clinic focusses on the health risks to look out for when dealing with carriage-driving horses. We have exclusive columns from Pippa Roome, H&H’s eventing editor, and Katie Jerram-Hunnable for showing fans, as well as dressage, eventing, showjumping, showing, point-to-point and racing reports, while hunting fans can read a report from the Silver Spur.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 2 May 2024

News

Britain’s clean sweep – and Grand Slam contender

Major concerns over new border checks

Pressure on FEI to tackle dressage concerns

New initiative to make sport more inclusive

Badminton preview

All in a day’s work: The Badminton groundsman Phil Cole

The Badminton groundsman Phil Cole ‘Plenty to get your teeth into’: Nicola Wilson walks this year’s cross-country course, designed by Eric Winter

Nicola Wilson walks this year’s cross-country course, designed by Eric Winter Badminton at 75: A look back at the history of “The Great Event”

How to follow: Make the most of the week with our complete guide

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Pippa Roome, H&H eventing editor

eventing editor Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

People and horses

H&H interview: Aidan Coleman on his forced retirement from race-riding

Aidan Coleman on his forced retirement from race-riding Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Pulling power: Health risks to look out for when dealing with carriage-driving horses

Kit and property

Glorious grandeur: Impressive country houses

Impressive country houses New in the ring: Horse treats, a light coat and more

Hunting

Silver Spur: Fox Grant’s speed machine triumphs

Reports

Eventing: Kentucky and Kelsall Hill

Kentucky and Kelsall Hill Dressage: Addington, Dressage at Belmoredean and more

Addington, Dressage at Belmoredean and more Showjumping: Chard Equestrian and Chepstow

Showing: NPS Spring Festival and more

Racing: Sandown Park

Point-to-point: Llangeinor Pentyrch, Overton Races and more

