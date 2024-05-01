{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Horse & Hound; 2 May 2024

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 2 May, enjoy our full Badminton Horse Trials preview, which includes a close look at this year’s cross-country course with former top event rider Nicola Wilson. Plus, as the event celebrates its 75th anniversary, we take a trip down memory lane and a look at Badminton’s history and so much more. The H&H interview is with Aidan Coleman this week – he talks about his forced retirement from race-riding. This week’s Vet Clinic focusses on the health risks to look out for when dealing with carriage-driving horses. We have exclusive columns from Pippa Roome, H&H’s eventing editor, and Katie Jerram-Hunnable for showing fans, as well as dressage, eventing, showjumping, showing, point-to-point and racing reports, while hunting fans can read a report from the Silver Spur.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 2 May 2024

    News

    • Britain’s clean sweep – and Grand Slam contender
    • Major concerns over new border checks
    • Pressure on FEI to tackle dressage concerns
    • New initiative to make sport more inclusive

    Badminton preview 

    • All in a day’s work: The Badminton groundsman Phil Cole
    • ‘Plenty to get your teeth into’: Nicola Wilson walks this year’s cross-country course, designed by Eric Winter
    • Badminton at 75: A look back at the history of “The Great Event”
    • How to follow: Make the most of the week with our complete guide

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Eventing: Pippa Roome, H&H eventing editor
    • Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: Aidan Coleman on his forced retirement from race-riding
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • Pulling power: Health risks to look out for when dealing with carriage-driving horses

    Kit and property

    • Glorious grandeur: Impressive country houses
    • New in the ring: Horse treats, a light coat and more

    Hunting

    • Silver Spur: Fox Grant’s speed machine triumphs

    Reports

    • Eventing: Kentucky and Kelsall Hill
    • Dressage: Addington, Dressage at Belmoredean and more
    • Showjumping: Chard Equestrian and Chepstow
    • Showing: NPS Spring Festival and more
    • Racing: Sandown Park
    • Point-to-point: Llangeinor Pentyrch, Overton Races and more

    Classified Ads

    • Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

