Horse & Hound; 2 May 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 2 May, enjoy our full Badminton Horse Trials preview, which includes a close look at this year’s cross-country course with former top event rider Nicola Wilson. Plus, as the event celebrates its 75th anniversary, we take a trip down memory lane and a look at Badminton’s history and so much more. The H&H interview is with Aidan Coleman this week – he talks about his forced retirement from race-riding. This week’s Vet Clinic focusses on the health risks to look out for when dealing with carriage-driving horses. We have exclusive columns from Pippa Roome, H&H’s eventing editor, and Katie Jerram-Hunnable for showing fans, as well as dressage, eventing, showjumping, showing, point-to-point and racing reports, while hunting fans can read a report from the Silver Spur.
News
- Britain’s clean sweep – and Grand Slam contender
- Major concerns over new border checks
- Pressure on FEI to tackle dressage concerns
- New initiative to make sport more inclusive
Badminton preview
- All in a day’s work: The Badminton groundsman Phil Cole
- ‘Plenty to get your teeth into’: Nicola Wilson walks this year’s cross-country course, designed by Eric Winter
- Badminton at 75: A look back at the history of “The Great Event”
- How to follow: Make the most of the week with our complete guide
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Pippa Roome, H&H eventing editor
- Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable
People and horses
- H&H interview: Aidan Coleman on his forced retirement from race-riding
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
Pulling power: Health risks to look out for when dealing with carriage-driving horses
Kit and property
- Glorious grandeur: Impressive country houses
- New in the ring: Horse treats, a light coat and more
Hunting
Silver Spur: Fox Grant’s speed machine triumphs
Reports
- Eventing: Kentucky and Kelsall Hill
- Dressage: Addington, Dressage at Belmoredean and more
- Showjumping: Chard Equestrian and Chepstow
- Showing: NPS Spring Festival and more
- Racing: Sandown Park
- Point-to-point: Llangeinor Pentyrch, Overton Races and more
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more