There was a time when a girth was simply a strap under the tummy to stop the saddle sliding off, but there is now a bewildering number of types of girth on the market.

Your choice of girth will partly be dictated by your saddle’s billet straps. GP and traditional English saddles usually have short straps, requiring a longer girth; while dressage or monoflap saddles need shorter girths to attach to straps which fasten below the saddle flap (so as not to interfere with the lower leg position). Whatever length the girth, like any other piece of tack, it must fit your horse correctly, as it will affect his comfort and therefore way of going.

Signs you may be using the wrong type of girth include:

your horse has sores in the girth area

your horse flattens back his ears when you cinch up or bares his teeth

your horse swishes his tail when you cinch up

your girth is on the penultimate or top hole on both sides

your horse seems uncomfortable in front during exercise

Types of girth

Girths come in a variety of shapes, sizes and materials, and there will be one out there to suit your horse and his saddle.

These fit most GP or traditional English saddles. Here are the main options:

These are used on dressage or monoflap saddles with long billet straps below the saddle flap.

Like the long girths, these come in a variety of shapes and fabrics to suit your horse. Many are shaped to varying degrees, from the ergonomic design of the Mark Todd Dressage Girth Short Padded, to Rhinegold’s Softee Comfort Dressage Girth.

With freedom of movement a priority for competition horses, many anatomical girths are also elasticated to allow for lateral ribcage expansion. Some are elasticated throughout such as Wintec’s Elastic Girth, rather than just near the buckles, aiming to create even pressure.

In terms of the girth’s shape, there is a huge range of designs, from plain straight or contoured to H-shaped or X-shaped.

These can be short or long, depending on the billet straps, and are designed to protect the horse’s belly from his own studs when tucking up his forelegs while jumping. They are usually anatomically shaped to allow freedom of movement, such as LeMieux Gel-Tek Anatomic Curve Stud Girth, and are available in a variety of fabrics, with and without elastic – such as Mark Todd Deluxe Elasticated Stud Girth.

The most important thing is that the saddle stays put and your horse is comfortable, moving freely to the best of his ability. And if a new girth might make the difference, it’s well worth a try…

