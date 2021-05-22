



The best short dressage girths prioritise your horse’s comfort and maximise his freedom of movement, which combined will allow him to perform at his best in his dressage saddle. A lot has changed recent years and girth designs have become more anatomically friendly, distributing pressure and preventing discomfort.

Pressure points occur when pressure is applied unevenly on sensitive areas, and they can result in sores and prevent your horse from moving freely. To combat this, the best short dressage girths have a wider central section at the sternum area to better distribute the pressure. They allow space for the elbow to move, which could lead to an increase your marks. It’s also important that your girth has smooth, soft edges to avoid rubbing and pinching.

Here’s a selection of the best short dressage girths on the market…

Albion Revelation dressage girth Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: 18–36in | RRP: From £286.10 | This ergonomic girth was developed from the Albion Legend girth – it has a cut-away shape that has been designed to reduce pressure around sensitive points through the use of pressure dispersing foam. Customisation options available. View at albionengland.co.uk Collegiate anatomic dressage girth Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: 20–36in | RRP: £53.99 | This lightweight synthetic girth has an internal elastic that offers a comfortable fit, and stainless steel roller buckles offer easy adjustment. The curved, anatomic shape allows freedom of movement while keeping the saddle secure. The central D-ring is an easy-to-use clip. More info at collegiatesaddlery.co.uk

View at amazon.co.uk Erreplus Spider dressage girth Colours: Black | Sizes: 50–80cm | RRP: £190 | Made of quality Italian bull leather, this girth has three layers of elastication to aid stability and safety, and is cut carefully to follow the belly shape and girth groove. The larger surface area allows a better distribution of pressure and reduces compression on the sternum, while the spread of the buckles improves stability. This girth is especially suitable for long-limbed horses. More info at erreplus.com Fairfax Performance dressage girth Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: 22–34in standard or 20–32in narrow | RRP: £220 | The design of this girth has been based on scientific research to reduce pressure and increase range of movement. The girth’s unique shape avoids the areas where peak pressure is commonly located, which when combined with the Prolite cushioning creates a buffer zone and prevents movement being blocked. View at fairfaxsaddles.com Hy Equestrian neoprene dressage girth Colours: Black | Sizes: 18–34in | RRP: £25.99 | With a neoprene outer, this girth provides comfort and support, while reducing the risk of rubbing.