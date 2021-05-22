The best short dressage girths prioritise your horse’s comfort and maximise his freedom of movement, which combined will allow him to perform at his best in his dressage saddle. A lot has changed recent years and girth designs have become more anatomically friendly, distributing pressure and preventing discomfort.
Pressure points occur when pressure is applied unevenly on sensitive areas, and they can result in sores and prevent your horse from moving freely. To combat this, the best short dressage girths have a wider central section at the sternum area to better distribute the pressure. They allow space for the elbow to move, which could lead to an increase your marks. It’s also important that your girth has smooth, soft edges to avoid rubbing and pinching.
Here’s a selection of the best short dressage girths on the market…
Albion Revelation dressage girth
Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: 18–36in | RRP: From £286.10 |
This ergonomic girth was developed from the Albion Legend girth – it has a cut-away shape that has been designed to reduce pressure around sensitive points through the use of pressure dispersing foam. Customisation options available.
Collegiate anatomic dressage girth
Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: 20–36in | RRP: £53.99 |
This lightweight synthetic girth has an internal elastic that offers a comfortable fit, and stainless steel roller buckles offer easy adjustment. The curved, anatomic shape allows freedom of movement while keeping the saddle secure. The central D-ring is an easy-to-use clip.
Erreplus Spider dressage girth
Colours: Black | Sizes: 50–80cm | RRP: £190 |
Made of quality Italian bull leather, this girth has three layers of elastication to aid stability and safety, and is cut carefully to follow the belly shape and girth groove. The larger surface area allows a better distribution of pressure and reduces compression on the sternum, while the spread of the buckles improves stability. This girth is especially suitable for long-limbed horses.
More info at erreplus.com
Fairfax Performance dressage girth
Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: 22–34in standard or 20–32in narrow | RRP: £220 |
The design of this girth has been based on scientific research to reduce pressure and increase range of movement. The girth’s unique shape avoids the areas where peak pressure is commonly located, which when combined with the Prolite cushioning creates a buffer zone and prevents movement being blocked.
Hy Equestrian neoprene dressage girth
Colours: Black | Sizes: 18–34in | RRP: £25.99 |
With a neoprene outer, this girth provides comfort and support, while reducing the risk of rubbing.
LeMieux Gel-Tek Anatomic Curve dressage girth
Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: 22–30in | RRP: £114.95 |
This girth combines gel and ultra-soft leather to absorb and distribute pressure evenly across the surface area of the girth. The contoured shape and cut back allows space behind the elbow, which improves saddle stability and reduces discomfort.
Mark Todd short padded dressage girth
Colours: Black | Sizes: 18–30in | RRP: £98.99 |
This soft leather girth is ergonomically designed with extra padding. It features elasticated straps and stainless steel buckles that are smartly concealed beneath large leather keepers. It also has a central D-ring to attach training aids.
Mattes short asymmetric dressage girth
Colours: 30+ options | Sizes: 50–120cm | RRP: From £148.50 |
This girth is contoured at the front and around the elbows, and comes with a detachable lambskin cover that is designed for horses whose girth groove is more forward or less well defined. It is highly customisable – you can choose from a very wide range of quilt, binding and sheepskin colours.
Premier Equine Davoli leather girth
Colours: Black | Sizes: 20–30in | RRP: £85 |
Crafted from the finest Italian leather and elastic straps, this girth has a smart and professional look.
ReactorPanel Reflex dressage girth
Colours: Black or brown, with black, blue, red or white stitching | Sizes: 18–38in | RRP: From £239.95 |
This girth has been designed to offer superior stability and comfort. Extending both laterally and medially, it allows for ribcage expansion during breathing and movement. The firm elastic and ergonomic shape keeps the sternum pad in place, while the mid-section and extendable girth straps allow the horse a full range of movement.
Rhinegold Softee leather dressage girth
Colours: Black or Havana | Sizes: 24–32in | RRP: £51.90 |
This girth is anatomically shaped and fully padded with extra-soft leather. It has elastic ends and D-rings for training aid attachment.
Shires Performance SupaFleece dressage girth
Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: 22–30in | RRP: £33.99 |
The soft SupaFleece combines all the benefits of sheepskin in an easy-care, machine-washable fabric. This girth benefits from increased airflow to wick away moisture, generous fleece linking for comfort, elastic inserts at both ends, and roller buckles for easy tightening.
Stübben Equi-Soft girth
Colours: Black, ebony or tobacco | Sizes: 40–150cm | RRP: £249 |
This design system made of elastic strips offers an improved pressure distribution. The design allows chest expansion and the elastic rings expand and contract with the rib cage, maintaining a uniform tension. The girth pads are available in leather, neoprene or lambskin.
Wintec elastic short girth
Colours: Black, brown or white | Sizes: 16–40in | RRP: £34.99 |
This girth is made of a soft and supple outer material that has no seams or stitch lines, which prevents irritation on sensitive skin. It has a fully elastic centre – rather than just the ends – that moves with your horse and eliminates the ability to over-tighten on one side. Also available in a long version.
Wow Elegance girth
Colours: Black or brown, with a choice of panel colours | Sizes: 20–34in | RRP: £275 |
This style of girth with the Elegance sternum plate is shaped so it will not impede the forelimbs on narrow-chested horses. The small, padded plate lifts the girth away from the sternum to create a gap either side of the sternum, which allows the ascending pectoral muscles that affect fore limb motion and stride length to work freely.
