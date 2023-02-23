



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

While stirrups can be used in any discipline (assuming they comply with the rules if you’re competing), some designs are made with dressage in mind. By investing in a quality training stirrup that guides you into the right position, you can begin to develop improved feel, coordination and technique. With the different leg positions and demands on the body in each discipline, some stirrup designs will be more beneficial to you than others. Using the best stirrups for dressage with not only aid your leg position, but can help alleviate pain, too.

We’ve sorted through all of the technical stirrups and safety stirrups we know lots about – and some that we’ve been able to try out – and selected a few that we think are good options for dressage riders.

What stirrups are dressage legal?

British Dressage permits stirrups of any colour that are used in a conventional way. You can’t have Velcro straps that attach the girth to the stirrup iron without special dispensation. Using mechanical or magnetic means to attach your boots to the stirrups is also not permitted without dispensation. All the stirrups in this guide are BD legal.

Best dressage stirrups: the contenders

Sprenger Flexcite Grip Stirrups

Colours: Silver | Weight: 650g each | RRP: £235.90 | H&H Review: 9/10, H&H Approved |

The Flexcite Grip stirrups feature a bowed shape (S-shapes when viewed from above or the side) to help provide perfect balance to set your leg in the correct position whatever your discipline. The flexible arms are designed to be shock absorbing and gentle to ligaments and joints. The extra-wide foot pad is what sets them apart from the Bow Balance stirrups – the Flexcites have a stainless steel grip inlay for a non-slip, secure hold to give you confidence even when the weather gets bad, but doesn’t prevent release in an emergency, while the Bow Balance have a rubber tread.

We loved these stirrups and found them to be really shock absorbing – and would be more than happy to ride in these every single day. They’re a bit heavier than other technical stirrups, but if that doesn’t bother you then these are a great option.

Read H&H’s independent Sprenger Flexcite Grip stirrups review.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

LeMieux Vector Control Stirrup

Colours: Black, black/aluminium, aluminium, carbon grey, auburn, rose gold or navy | Weight: 419g each | RRP: £159.95 |

The LeMieux Vector Control stirrups are described as technically advanced and lightweight, while retaining a classic style. They are made from aviation grade aluminium that offers an impressive strength to weight ratio, which makes them lighter than most stirrups on the market while not compromising on stability. The ergonomic footplate is set at 0° with a cross-track grip surface with embedded hardened steel pins to offer maximum foot security. The top of the frame where it attaches to the leather is recessed and off-set to the outside, which makes it easier to regain a lost stirrup.

The integrated spring-loaded safety arm has a two-stage release system, preventing unintentional opening. It locks into the base of the main frame meaning that when under maximum pressure, such as landing over a fence, your weight is spread evenly across the stirrup, preventing the outside dropping and flexing. However, when pressure is put onto the arm of the stirrup – if you fall – the arm releases your foot.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Flex-On Aluminium Stirrups

Colours: Black or aluminium, with 17 shock absorber options | Weight: 450g each | RRP: £275.95 |

These stirrups are made from a special type of aluminium used in the aerospace industry. Machined from a single block, they are both exceptionally strong and extremely lightweight. Like other Flex-On stirrups, they have elastomer shock absorbers under the footbed, which absorb shock, helping the rider’s stability and reducing joint stress.

The offset leather slot helps you keep a good leg position and contact, and makes it easier to regain a lost stirrup, which is also helped by a sloping entrance to the footbed. The footbed is wide and is available in inclined and flat versions, and the replaceable tread is available as a deep-ridged grip, or ultra-grip, which has the addition of small metal spikes.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Freejump Air Stirrups

Colours: Black/silver with a range of sticker/elastomer colours | Weight: 468g each | RRP: From £190 |

These stirrups offers a traditional stainless steel frame with technical characteristics for more comfort, better balance and grip. You can choose between straight or angled eyes (leather holes) and flat footbeds or with a 10° incline.

The top banner is designed to unclip in the event of strong pressure to enable the release of the foot. The frame is built with an elastomer, which provides shock absorption, while the caliper footplates with removable steel studs offer a super grip.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Equiline Lorenzini Dressage Stirrups

Colours: 17 | Weight: 530g each | RRP: £197.90 |

These Equiline stirrups are designed to limit possible traumas in the event of a fall by allowing easy foot release. The shape provides resistance to torsion (twisting), which aids prompt balance recovery. You can choose between titanium and rubber treads and from a wide range of colours, so these are a great option if you like to have particular colours.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Tech Stirrups Venice Dressage Plus

Colours: Black or silver | Weight: 570g each | RRP: £345 |