Sprenger Bow Balance stirrups Score 9/10 Style: 9/10

Performance: 10/10

Value: 9/10 Pros Encourage a better leg position

Bow design reduces risk of foot becoming trapped

1,600kg breaking strength

Extra wide tread Cons A little clunky and heavier than some

Quite expensive Price as reviewed: £195.00

When a product claims to “encourage perfect leg position and balance” it definitely gets my attention. Having ridden in the more traditional bent leg stirrup irons for years, I was very interested to try something that offer more, and the Bow Balance stirrups by Sprenger do just that.

The stirrups feature the Sprenger four-link system technology; and have a safety standard 1,600kg breaking strength. The “bow” aims to reduce the risk of the foot becoming trapped and offers enhanced security, by being able to pivot in four directions simultaneously. The stirrups are also shock-absorbing and claim to be “gentle on ligaments and joints”.

What struck me first is the Bow Balance stirrups’ unique style, with the “bow” shape – and then the rubber in the lower half of the stirrups, and I think they look smart enough for competitions – or everyday riding.

When I first put my feet in the stirrups I definitely felt instantly supported by the extra wide footbed. I was concerned the flexibility of the stirrups might offer almost too much mobility, having been so used to traditional stirrups, but I really liked the feeling they gave me when I was riding. I put them through their paces riding in the arena, field, and out hacking, and in all scenarios they felt very comfortable.

I struggle with some stiffness through my right hip which I’m working on with the help of a physio, and I definitely felt the Bow Balance stirrups helped me secure my right lower leg a bit better. I tend to ride quite short, but I found myself feeling comfortable enough to drop my stirrup leathers down a hole, which was a real positive – and I’m sure my flatwork coach will be happier for this too!

My main discipline is showjumping, and while I definitely like knowing the safety they offer with the 1,600kg breaking strength and the bow reducing the risk of the foot becoming trapped, I do find the stirrups ever so slightly clunkier and heavier than the ones I’m used to – but with that said, I think over time I wouldn’t notice.

Verdict

*H&H Approved* – The Sprenger Bow Balance stirrups have won me over, and I would recommend them to others. I think it’s a bold claim that a stirrup can help with leg position, and the cynic in me wondered if they were having a placebo effect, but I definitely have a more secure lower leg when using them and I am interested to see how they feel in a few months down the line. They are quite pricey compared to traditional stirrups (RRP £195) but they sit comfortably in this price bracket alongside other brands of the best technical stirrups.

Who tested these Sprenger stirrups?

Becky Murray started freelance writing for Horse & Hound in 2016 alongside other equestrian titles, before joining the H&H news team in July 2018. She was made senior news writer in January 2022. During her time at H&H she has reported on a broad range of topics across the equestrian industry including welfare issues, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings, rider safety, and road safety campaigns. In 2019 she attended the national Strangles Symposium and the Scottish welfare conference.

Becky was part of the home remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympic Games and the European Showjumping Championships and has reported from Morris Equestrian, the Royal Highland Show and Blair Castle International Horse Trials. She also regularly contributes to the weekly H&H podcast.

Based in north Scotland, Becky learnt to ride at the age of five. She got the showjumping bug with her 13.2hh older pony Phoenix, who used to particularly enjoy a chase-me-Charlie. She went on to compete in British Showjumping and riding club activities as a teenager with her pony Sparkle. After losing two horses in 2015 to illness and injury, Becky is now producing her Irish mare Chloe, and has returned to the showjumping ring. She also has two miniature Shetland sisters, Mootie and Poppet, who keep her on her toes.

