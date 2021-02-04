Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Equipe safety stirrups Score 8/10 Performance: 8/10

Style: 9/10

Durability: 9/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Equipe Price as reviewed: £299.00

Welcome to our group test of technical stirrups. All of the stirrups in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below

Official description: Equipe safety stirrups

The Equipe safety stirrup was born from the idea of creating a functional accessory, with clean and elegant lines, and yet original in its innovation and design. They are made of high-quality materials with a simple yet effective mechanism design. The mobile silicone gullet allows for a simple release in case of a fall – the upper part of this gullet is engaged by a pin built into the fixed gullet and during a fall is easily released. No tools are required to restore the stirrup.

The lower section of the silicone gullet works to prevent the stirrup from loosening under conditions of normal use. The simple release system has no springs, hooks, magnets or other elements that could break or get stuck. The black tread of the stirrup, equipped with holes and grip finish has a special scratch-proof treatment. The main fixed gullet is made of ergal, which is a superior alloy. They are available in a range colour combinations

More information at selleriaequipe.it

View at redpostequestrian.co.uk

First impressions

I thought these stirrups looked rather stylish. I also really liked them in black because it meant I could use them for everything.

Overview of performance

These stirrups have a really simple release mechanism and you don’t need tools to restore it, which is handy. The tread is amazing and didn’t mark my boots at all, even though the grip feels prominent to touch. You can also change the treads if you need to. They’ve worn really well and show no signs of scratching. I liked the angle as it makes the stirrups easier to regain if you lose them. Overall they’re nice stirrups and are useful is you don’t want your heels to be forced down because they’re flat.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

These stirrups were really and they don’t force your heels down, which in some situations is what you want. They were the most expensive pair I tested, but they were lovely and did a great job.

You might also like:

Technical stirrups — what’s on the market? We take a look at just some of the options of technical stirrups currently available on the market