Flex-on Safe-on safety stirrups Score 9/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 9/10

Durability: 10/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: Flex-On Price as reviewed: £224.95

Welcome to our group test of technical stirrups. All of the stirrups in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below

Official description: Flex-on Safe-on safety stirrups

The outer branch of the Flex-on Safe-on safety stirrups is designed to open in the event of a fall when at least 40kg weight is exerted on it. It can quickly and easily be re-attached using the tool supplied. The Safe-on has all of Flex-on’s technological innovation and attention to detail – the elastomers provide superb shock absorption to protect joints, while the off-set leather slot ensures the stirrup sits at the optimum angle. The choice of tread angle helps the rider to maintain the correct leg position for their particular discipline and needs.

These stirrups are available in a choice of eight different frame colours, 14 elastomer colours, 6 tread options, plus more than 30 different options for the decorative magnetic inserts.

More information, stockists and view at flex-on.fr

Also available at amazon.co.uk

First impressions

My groom, Sian, was very excited that these arrived, so I was keen to try them out. They have a great grip on the tread and look smart.

Overview of performance

They’ve been used regularly for 9 months and haven’t worn at all. The safety mechanism is very safe – one side is rubberised and your foot can ping out. They key to reattach the mechanism is easy to use – you just need to remember to have it with you. However, you could carry on riding without a problem if you forgot the key as the rubber doesn‘t disappear.

The angle of the footplate encourages your heel down and helps educate it to stay. They’re suited to jumping and have good shock absorption. Because they hang at an offset angle, they’re easy to find it you lose them. The treads can be unscrewed so you could probably replace them, although I don’t know why you’d need to..

Sam’s likes and dislikes

They’ve not marked any of my boots and the tread hasn’t worn at all. They were also really light. We loved them!

