Sprenger Flexcite Grip stirrups Score 9/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 8/10

Durability: 9/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Sprenger Price as reviewed: £212.00

Welcome to our group test of technical stirrups. All of the stirrups in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below

Official description: Sprenger Flexcite Grip stirrups

The Flexcite Grip stirrups from Sprenger feature a bow shape to help provide perfect balance to set the riders leg in the correct position whatever the discipline. Shock-absorbing and gentle to ligaments and joints, the grip supports the release of the foot in case of an emergency. The extra-wide foot pad has a stainless steel grip inlay for a non-slip, secure hold and has a hermetically sealed, water protected stainless steel joint.

First impressions

I have a really, really old pair of Sprengers that I still use, so I was keen to see if these were as good. They don’t have a side release like many of the others I tested, but I loved the shape and design.

Overview of performance

I love these stirrups and I found them to be really shock absorbing. I regularly use these with my main horse as I find for me they do everything right. I would be more than happy to ride in these every single day. They’ve lasted really well and the tread doesn’t seem to have altered at all. Although it does look like the tread can be replaced if needs be.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

I love everything about these stirrups. However, when I started comparing them all by weight I hadn’t realised these were so heavy, so I did have to deduct a few points for that.

