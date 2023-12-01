



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Flex-on Green Composite 2 stirrups Score 10/10 Style: 10/10

Performance: 9/10

Value: 10/10 Pros Customisable footbed grip and incline

Lots of customisable colours

Noticeably shock-absorbing Cons I found them more suitable for jumping than flatwork

Substantial cost, but good value Manufacturer: Flex-On Price as reviewed: £185.95

Flex-on Green Composite stirrups

If you are looking for a pair of the best technical stirrups then you have probably already heard of the French company Flex-on. The Flex-on Green Composite stirrups (GC2) are the best-seller of the Flex-on range, and I was looking forward to finding out why.

Having previously spent most of my life riding in traditional bent leg iron stirrups, the GC2 stirrups certainly look very different to what I was used to – and I was quite amazed by how many features could be personalised.

First and foremost, the stirrups promote comfort, and Flex-on states the GC2s help to “provide stability to the leg and enable perfect positioning”, thanks to an offset stirrup leather slot which the company claims “encourages optimum leg position”. The stirrups are shock absorbing, and weigh 800g for the pair.

The stirrups are hot-forged and treated to prevent oxidation, and increase strength and longevity. They are also covered with environmentally-sourced polyamide material.

Personalisation

There’s definitely an element of fun about personalising your kit – and the Flex-on GC2 stirrups not only allow you to choose technical features, but also colours.

You can choose between a standard or ultra-grip tread, and whether your footbed angle is inclined or flat. You then can choose the colour of your iron, tread, shock absorbers, and magnet colours. You can go all out bright and blingy, or more traditional, and the Flex-on website allows you to choose and view your designed stirrups before committing.

I opted for the ultra-grip tread and inclined footbed, with showjumping in mind. When they arrived they were beautifully presented in their box, and there was definitely a bit more excitement opening something you’ve “designed”.

I tried the stirrups on the flat, showjumping and hacking. One thing I noticed was the stirrups felt quite light compared to what I am used to, and on the flat I’m not sure they were quite as supporting as the Sprenger Bow Balance stirrups (that I’ve also tested) – which also encourage a better leg position and balance.

However, the inclined footbed definitely helps your heel naturally stay down, and when jumping and hacking, I felt very secure in my leg. I definitely noticed the shock absorbance of these stirrups when jumping – it’s really a step up compared to basic traditional irons and as someone that can suffer with some aches and pains, I think this will be really beneficial.

The ultra-grip footbed does what is says on the tin, and even when the footbed got sand and grit on it from a few days’ use, it was still super-grippy. I would just urge a little bit of caution when doing up your stirrup leathers as I noticed they can catch on the spiky footbed grips if you’re a little too hasty!

Verdict

H&H Approved – I really like the Flex-on GC2 stirrups for hacking and jumping, where I want that bit more security in my leg and the shock-absorbing performance. For flatwork I found them a little bit light for my liking, but I am happy to switch stirrups depending on what I am doing, as I would with any other equipment. Being able to choose your tread and incline is a massive bonus – and the vast amount of colours definitely adds the fun factor. As well as treating yourself, they would also make a lovely gift. Technical stirrups do come with a substantial price tag, and the GC2s are £185.95 (at the time of testing), but I think this is fair, especially given the customisable options.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk

Who tested these Flex-on stirrups?

Becky Murray started freelance writing for Horse & Hound in 2016 alongside other equestrian titles, before joining the H&H news team in July 2018. She was made senior news writer in January 2022. During her time at H&H she has reported on a broad range of topics across the equestrian industry including welfare issues, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings, rider safety, and road safety campaigns. In 2019 she attended the national Strangles Symposium and the Scottish welfare conference.

Becky was part of the home remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympic Games and the European Showjumping Championships and has reported from Morris Equestrian, the Royal Highland Show and Blair Castle International Horse Trials. She also regularly contributes to the weekly H&H podcast.

Based in north Scotland, Becky learnt to ride at the age of five. She got the showjumping bug with her 13.2hh older pony Phoenix, who used to particularly enjoy a chase-me-Charlie. She went on to compete in British Showjumping and riding club activities as a teenager with her pony Sparkle. After losing two horses in 2015 to illness and injury, Becky is now producing her Irish mare Chloe, and has returned to the showjumping ring. She also has two miniature Shetland sisters, Mootie and Poppet, who keep her on her toes.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.