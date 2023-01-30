A selection of stirrups under £50





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

The most technical stirrups usually come with a price tag of a considerable investment, as do the majority of safety stirrups with break-away arms, so if you’re shopping for the best cheap stirrups you can find on a budget you’ll need to look elsewhere.

We’ve rounded up a selection of the best cheap stirrups under £50 for you to browse – these stirrups are all more than a standard pair of irons. They range from bent-leg irons and peacock stirrups for children, to lightweight, colour co-ordinating and shock-absorbing options.

Stirrups under £50: what are your options?

Compositi Reflex Stirrups

Colours: 9 | Sizes: 4¾in | RRP: £36.99 |

With glass-fibre reinforcement, the swivel soles of the Compositi Reflex stirrups are positioned on a shock-absorbent layer to relieve tension from your joints. The slender profile has been designed for quick and easy foot release in an emergency. They have a high resistance to shocks and damp, even at low temperatures.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Compositi Premium Profile Stirrups Colours: 13 | Sizes: Adult (4¾in) or child (4in) | RRP: From £25.99 | These stirrups are a great option if you’re looking for something to co-ordinate with your matchy-matchy sets as the coloured treads are interchangeable. In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or naylors.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Shires Bent Leg Stirrup Irons

Colours: Silver | Sizes: 3¾–5in | RRP: £47.99 |

These bent leg stirrup irons are designed to help prevent the foot becoming caught in the stirrup in the event of a fall. These are a good option if you prefer not to have a release arm. The sizes increase in ¼in increments – to choose the correct size, you should allow for ½in of space either side of riding boots.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, naylors.com, equus.co.uk or decathlon.co.uk

HKM Aluminium Light Stirrups

Colours: Silver or black | Sizes: One size (4¾in) | RRP: £30 |

Made from aluminium, the holes at the shoulder help to reduce the bulk of these lightweight stirrups.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Fouganza 100 Stirrup Irons

Colours: Black | Sizes: 100mm or 120mm | RRP: £14.99 |

These stirrups, which are the cheapest in this guide, are designed with a perpendicular leather hole to make putting your foot in the stirrup easier.

In the UK? View now at decathlon.co.uk

Shires Fillis Peacock Stirrups

Colours: Silver | Sizes: 3¾–4½in | RRP: £44.99 |

Peacock stirrups are designed for children and are the original safety stirrups. They are made from stainless steel with a thick rubber band that will detach easily under pressure. The sizes increase in ¼in increments – to choose the correct size, you should allow for ½in of space either side of riding boots.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

In the US? View now at statelinetack.com

Amidale 4-Way Flexi Stirrups

Colours: Black, pink or red | Sizes: 4½, 4¾, 5in | RRP: £26 |

These stirrups are designed to relieve tension in the knees, ankles and calves. The rubber side pipes house steel links that allow the stirrups to flex in four directions.

In the UK? View now at ebay.co.uk

You might also like: