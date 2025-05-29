



The best safety stirrups are designed to release your foot quickly and easily in the event of an accident. There are a variety of designs and release mechanisms available. The most common are shaped irons and breakaway stirrups with mechanical or flexible arms.

Shaped irons – stirrups with a distinctive bend have been designed to help prevent the foot from becoming caught in the event of a fall. If you aren’t keen on the full breakaway effect, this style of stirrup can offer some reassurance and is usually much cheaper than the breakaway style.

– stirrups with a distinctive bend have been designed to help prevent the foot from becoming caught in the event of a fall. If you aren’t keen on the full breakaway effect, this style of stirrup can offer some reassurance and is usually much cheaper than the breakaway style. Breakaway stirrups – some designs have a flexible or mechanical outside arm that releases the foot when put under a specified amount of uneven pressure in the event of a fall, while others are designed to release from the stirrup leather completely. Many designs also have features associated with the best technical stirrups, which has resulted in a wide range of price points.

Best safety stirrups: H&H’s quick guide

Best for customisation: Flex-On Safe-On Stirrups

Most comfortable safety stirrups: Rid’Up Plus Stirrups

Best value safety stirrups: Fouganza Stirrup Irons 500





Flex-On Safe-On Stirrups

Colours: 11 frame, 3 footbed and 17 elastomer options

Sizes: Adult or junior (for riders under 40kg)

Weight: 500g each (adult), 275g (junior)

RRP: £244.95 (adult), £145.95 (junior)

H&H review: 9/10, H&H Approved

Reasons to buy

Loads of customisation options

Well-suited to jumping

Available in junior sizes

Reasons to avoid

Need to keep the key with you to re-secure the arm after falling

Based on the design for Flex-On’s Green Composite Stirrup (featured in our guide to the best technical stirrups), the Safe-On has shock-absorbing and ergonomic features and can be customised in the same way. The outer branch is designed to open in the event of a fall when at least 40kg weight is exerted on it – and can quickly and easily be re-attached using a tool supplied. They are also available in a junior size (for riders under 40kg).

The elastomers provide shock absorption to protect joints, while the off-set leather slot ensures the stirrup sits at the optimum angle. The angle of the tread helps you to maintain the correct leg position. The junior stirrups are available with flat or inclined treads, and an optional stirrup cage for the junior stirrup and endurance riders is also available.

Professional event rider Sam Jennings put these stirrups to the test and loved them so much that she rated them H&H Approved. She said: “I’d definitely recommend these stirrups… the safety mechanism is very safe – one side is rubberised and your foot can ping out.”

The angle of the footplate encourages good position, and Sam thought they were particularly well suited to jumping. The only niggle she had was that if you want to re-secure the arm after falling, you need to have the key with you – however, you can continue riding without securing it as it doesn’t completely detach.

Read H&H’s full and independent Flex-On Safe-On stirrups review.





Rid’Up Plus Stirrups

Colours: Plum, black, red, chocolate, grey or royal blue

Weight: 440g each

RRP: £230

Reasons to buy

Safety-focused design for those not so keen on breakaway arms

Very comfortable and ideal for longer rides

The same pair can be used by adults and children

Reasons to avoid

No real negatives, but some riders might prefer stirrups with a mechanical arm

These stirrups are a great choice for riders looking to combine safety, comfort, and performance. They have a unique release system that allows the stirrup to disengage from the leather. The mechanism remains firmly shut under severe but normal pressure but releases immediately in the event of abnormal twisting forces.

There is no minimum weight, so these stirrups can be used by adults and children. The wide footbed, which is positioned 90 degrees from the leather, relieves pressure on the knees. This, and the other comfort features, makes a big difference on longer rides. They’re solid, comfortable, and a great pick if you’re ready to invest in quality.





Fouganza Stirrup Irons 500

Colours: Black, black/red or black/blue

Weight: 600g each

RRP: £69.99

Reasons to buy

Great budget option

Wide footplate offers excellent grip and stability, enhancing rider confidence

Durable construction ensures long-lasting performance for both kids and adults

Reasons to avoid

Heavier than some alternatives, which may not suit all riders

If you’re looking for a budget safety stirrup with an arm release mechanism, these stirrups are likely to be the cheapest you’ll find. The opening system features a flexible arm that releases under pressure, helping to free the foot in the event of a fall. The wide footplate provides excellent grip and stability, making these stirrups suitable for both kids and adults. While they are slightly heavier than some alternatives, their durable construction ensures long-lasting performance.

Veredus Vita Steel1 Stirrups

Colours: Black/Black, Black/Silver, Pink/Silver, Light Pink/Silver, Brown/Silver, Blue Navy/Silver or Bordeaux/Silver

Sizes: Adult

Weight: 750g each

RRP: £249

Reasons to buy

Lots of colour options

Flexible outer branch to help release your foot quickly

Unique footbed to encourage a secure position

Reasons to avoid

Heavier than some alternatives

The durable Veredus Vita Steel1 Stirrups feature a forged steel frame and a 360-degree flexing techno-polymer arch for quick foot release in case of a fall. Sloped eyelets help to hang them in the correct place when secured to your saddle, and the inclined footbed with grip rings promotes stability and drainage.

JS Italia Jin Air Stirrups

Colours: 17 options

Sizes: Standard or junior

Weight: 480g each (adult)

RRP: £229 (adult), £169 (junior)

H&H review: 9/10, H&H Approved

Reasons to buy

Anatomical wide footbed encourages heel placement and improves leg position

Available in junior sizes

Lightweight aluminium design with several vibrant colour options adds style and practicality

Reasons to avoid

May take time to adjust to the unique footbed shape for some riders

These stirrups are a fantastic mix of clever design and rider-focused functionality. The wide footbed isn’t just comfortable — it really helps you get your heels down, which is such a bonus for training or long rides. Shaped with the rider in mind, they’re designed to ease joint stress, support your leg position, and give you a secure grip. The smart-release mechanism with its flexible arch is a great safety feature, snapping back into place effortlessly. Plus, the junior size option means younger riders (UK2½ and below) aren’t left out.

Sam Jennings said: “I really liked these stirrups – they’re well suited to jumping and I felt very springy. They helped get my heels down and I was surprised at how far they went down without me even thinking about it!”

Read H&H’s full and independent Flex-On Safe-On stirrups review.Jin Air stirrups review.

Shires Karben Ultra Grip Stirrups

Colours: Black

Weight: 450g each

RRP: £139.99

Reasons to buy

Lower-end of the price scale for stirrups with breakaway arms

The dual grip system ensures secure footing in all weather conditions

Lightweight aluminum design helps reduce strain during longer rides

Reasons to avoid

Limited colour options may not suit all tastes

These stirrups are a great option for riders who want a mix of safety and performance. The spring-loaded arm is a clever safety feature that adds peace of mind, while the grippy footplate ensures your feet stay secure, even in wet or muddy conditions. With their lightweight feel and ergonomic design, they’re ideal for riders who value comfort and practicality.

FreeJump Soft’Up Pro+

Colours: Silver, blue, choco, pink, red, Bordeaux, navy, black, green or cream

Weight: 502g each

RRP: £259

Reasons to buy

Single-branch design reduces pressure on joints

They offer a high level of shock absorption

A wider footbed with a non-slip grip provides effective stability and support

Reasons to avoid

May require an adjustment period for riders new to single-branch stirrups

These stirrups are a great choice for riders seeking a blend of safety and comfort. The inner branch is fixed, while the outer open branch can bend open to easily release your foot in the event of a fall. They also offer a high degree of shock absorption – the stirrups flex at the lower inside bend of the stirrups, which absorbs shock travelling into riders ankles, knees and hips in addition to the shock travelling across the horse’s back.

The main difference from the Soft’Up Classics is the position of the stirrup eye, which is on a 45° angle to provide extra comfort and allow riders to easily find a lost stirrup. The Pro+ tread is also 27% larger – this extra size combined with the raised metal studs across each footplate provides extra grip and stability.

Sprenger Aero Stirrups

Colours: Aluminium/black or aluminium/silver

Sizes: One size (4.75in)

Weight: 450g each without spikes

RRP: £283.90 (without spikes) or £302.90 (with spikes)

Reasons to buy

Shock absorbing and joint friendly properties

Extra wide, inclined footbed

Grip system in the tread can be extended with spikes

Reasons to avoid

Not as many colour options as some others

These high-strength anodised aluminium stirrups feature flexible arms that release the rider’s foot in any direction when dismounted. The 180-degree outer arm movement and wide, 5°-inclined fibreglass-reinforced tread with dual-grip elements offer maximum support and security. Shaped for correct leg positioning, the stirrups also have shock-absorbing, replaceable pads for joint protection and comfortable riding.

LeMieux Vector Balance Stirrups

Colours: Black, silver or black/silver

Weight: 419g each

RRP: £159.95

Reasons to buy

Lightweight aluminium design

Unique ergonomic footplate with a slight angle helps keep your leg position secure

Great if you prefer an understated look

Reasons to avoid

Some riders may find the safety arm mechanism requires maintenance over time

These stirrups are all about combining comfort, safety, and practicality. The footplate is angled at 5°, which not only feels natural but also helps keep your foot secure, while the grippy surface and cushioned layer absorb impact to reduce strain during your ride. The clever twin balance arch system spreads your weight evenly, and the 45° outward angle makes it so much easier to find or recover a lost stirrup mid-ride.

The integrated safety arm has a two-stage release system, preventing unintentional opening. When pressure is put onto the arm of the stirrup, rather than evenly across the stirrup, such as if the rider falls, the arm releases allowing the foot to come out of the stirrup.

Shires Karben Ultra Grip FX Stirrups

Colours: Aluminium/black

Sizes: Adult

Weight: 365g each

RRP: £139.99

Reasons to buy

Lightweight

Shock absorbing

Deep grip tread offers great traction in all weathers

Reasons to avoid

Only available in one colour

The Karben Ultra Grip FX Stirrup blends style with safety. Its flexible outer arm releases the foot during a fall, then returns to its original shape. Made from lightweight, strong cast aluminium with a durable powder coating, it features a deep, secure foot plate with excellent traction for all conditions. A weighted, shock-absorbing base stabilizes and energizes legs, while the angled eyelet improves rider alignment and retrieval.

Acavallo Arena AluPro Safety Stirrups

Colours: Black, silver, charcoal, red, blue, brown, titanium or rose gold

Weight: 460g each

RRP: £130

Reasons to buy

Simple design with lots of colour options

Combination of lightweight aluminum and polyamide offers strength without extra bulk

Shock-absorbing footbed reduces strain on joints for added comfort

Reasons to avoid

The safety release system may need occasional fine-tuning for optimal performance

These stirrups feature a side-opening arm made from durable polyamide, designed to release at the base under stress in the event of a fall. This helps prevent your foot from becoming trapped, offering an important safety advantage for riders. The lock and release system is stress-activated and can be easily reengaged after being triggered, making it both functional and user-friendly.

The main body of the stirrup is crafted from a single piece of integrated metal, providing strength and durability without excess weight. The footpad is made from impact-resistant polyamide, while the non-slip tread is stainless steel for reliable grip in all conditions. Unlike more rigid designs, the stirrup’s slightly flexible structure absorbs impact, providing relief to your ankles, knees, hips, and foot arches during extended rides.

Shires Bent Leg Stirrup Irons

Colours: Silver

Sizes: 3¾–5in

RRP: £39.99

Reasons to buy

Simple bent leg design reduces the risk of foot entrapment during a fall

Durable stainless steel construction resists rust and wear over time

Available in multiple sizes for a personalized fit

Reasons to avoid

Fixed design lacks the advanced safety features of mechanical arm opening stirrups

These stirrups offer a straightforward approach to rider safety, with a bent leg design that minimizes the chance of your foot getting caught in an accident. While they don’t have the release mechanisms found in some mechanical arm stirrups, their simplicity and durability make them a reliable choice for riders who prefer a classic style. Their rust-resistant construction and variety of sizes ensure they are practical and long-lasting for everyday use.

Equipe Staf15 Safety Stirrups

Colours: Black, light titanium, dark titanium or bronze, with a choice of 11 rubber arm colours

Weight: 455g each

RRP: £324.50

H&H review: 8/10

Reasons to buy

Straightforward release system

Lightweight design, reducing strain during rides

Customisable with various frame and silicone arm scratch-proof colour combinations

Reasons to avoid

Premium price point may not suit all budgets

These stirrups combine practicality with a sleek, customisable design. The release mechanism operates without springs or magnets, making it easy to reset and dependable in an emergency. They’re made from lightweight yet durable aluminium, so they feel effortless to use while still offering top-notch stability. The black treads have a special scratch-proof treatment and feature unique slots for removing sand from your boots, with a texture that increases grip, helping to ensure optimum security and stability throughout use.

Our reviewer Sam Jennings said: “Overall they’re nice stirrups and are useful is you don’t want your heels to be forced down because they’re flat.”

Read H&H’s independent Equipe safety stirrups review.

What are peacock stirrups?

Peacock stirrups are an open-sided safety stirrup closed by an elastic band attachment. The band is suspended between two hooks with a leather tab at the bottom. In the event of a fall, the band is designed to release, which prevents the rider’s foot from becoming wedged in the iron.

Peacock stirrups have been a popular choice for equestrians for decades. They have a traditional look compared to more modern styles of safety stirrups and are a cost-effective option. They are a style often favoured by younger riders and have been a staple for Pony Club children.

In recent times, there have been concerns regarding the upward-pointing hooks that hold the band in place. It has been reported that the hooks can rip clothing and even skin, which leads to a risk of groin injuries when dismounting. One American lawyer and former showjumper, Armand Leone, has gone as far as to suggest banning the peacock stirrup in the US.

One thing to be aware of with peacock stirrups is wear and tear on the elastic band. You can buy inexpensive replacements as and when you need them.

Are magnetic stirrups safe?

Magnetic stirrups are a relatively modern addition to the world of equestrian equipment, designed to enhance stability and security while riding. They feature a magnet in the footbed that helps keep the rider’s boot in place, which can improve balance and control, particularly in disciplines like dressage or show jumping. Importantly, the magnet is not the primary safety mechanism. Most magnetic stirrups also incorporate a traditional safety release system, such as a side-opening arm, to ensure the rider’s foot can disengage in the event of a fall.

While magnetic stirrups can provide added confidence and functionality, there are factors to consider before using them. The strength of the magnetic connection varies between models and may not suit every rider’s preference. Compatibility with specific riding boots is another consideration, as the magnets are designed to work with particular soles. Regular maintenance is also necessary to prevent dirt or debris from affecting the magnetic connection.

Do safety stirrups work?

Safety stirrups are designed to reduce the risk of injury by allowing a rider’s foot to release during a fall, minimizing the chance of being dragged. Using mechanisms like flexible arms, side-opening designs, or magnetic connections, they respond to uneven pressure or twisting forces to release the foot effectively. While no stirrup can eliminate all risks, safety stirrups are particularly effective for disciplines like eventing or showjumping and are a popular choice for riders of all levels.

Their effectiveness depends on the quality of the design, proper fit, and regular maintenance. A well-functioning safety mechanism can perform reliably, but dirt, debris, or an improper stirrup-to-boot fit can compromise its functionality. While not foolproof, safety stirrups offer valuable protection and are a significant upgrade over traditional designs.

